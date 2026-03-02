Raghav Chadha says his mother wasn’t too happy when he entered politics: ‘Koi nahi kehta neta banna hai’; expert on why representation matters for the youth

Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha, Raghav Chadha, recently shared that his parents, especially his mother, weren’t too happy when he entered politics. “When I got into politics, my parents, especially my mother wasn’t happy. Woh yeh kehti thi ki durr raho rajneeti se. Madad karo, desh ki seva karo. Jitna kaam kar sakte ho, jitna samay de sakte ho, desh ke liye do lekin don’t go into active politics. (She used to say to stay away from politics. Help and serve, but stay away from active politics.) Rajneeti has become a bad word,” he said.

Stressing that he wants more young people to join politics, Chadha, a chartered accountant by profession, told Curly Tales: “I always say when a child is growing up, parents often say become an engineer, doctor, or chartered accountant. Koi nahi kehta neta banna hai. Why? Because politics has become a bad word. I think it’s disappointing that young people don’t want to get involved in politics. I had the opportunity to serve as a young member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha. India is a young country. Desh yuva hai. Lekin neta bhi toh yuva hone chahiye. It is my personal dream that 50 per cent of India’s members of Parliament should be young people.”