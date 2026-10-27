Radikaa Sarathkumar dislikes surprises, while husband Sarathkumar loves them: ‘More romantic’

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Veteran Tamil actor Radikaa Sarathkumar recently shared that while she doesn’t like surprises, her husband and fellow actor Sarathkumar always loves to surprise her. “He is more romantic. Everything. Surprises, flowers, jewellery. He likes the surprise element. I don’t like surprises at all,” the 64-year-old told Behindwoods TV in a chat.
Both describe themselves as romantic, yet their preferences differ. Delnna Rrajesh, psychotherapist and relationship breakthrough coach, said this small observation captures one of the most misunderstood aspects of relationships: two people can love each other deeply without experiencing love the same way.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
“We often assume that what makes us feel loved will naturally make our partner feel loved too. Someone who values gifts expresses affection through presents. Someone who appreciates constant communication expects frequent calls. Another person expresses love by solving problems, while their partner may simply want to be heard,” said Delnna.
The problem is not that couples love differently. “It begins when they mistake their own preferences for the only correct expression of love. Psychologically, this involves recognising the difference between intention and impact. A gesture can come from genuine affection yet still make the recipient uncomfortable. An elaborate surprise may delight one partner but overwhelm another who prefers predictability. Neither preference is inherently more romantic.”
This becomes particularly important in marriage, where familiarity can encourage assumptions. “Couples may spend years believing they understand each other while continuing to overlook clearly expressed preferences. Sometimes resentment develops not because affection is absent, but because one partner repeatedly feels unheard. Being loved is meaningful. Being understood in how we wish to receive love is equally important,” said Delnna.
This does not mean relationships should become transactions in which every gesture must be perfectly tailored. “Spontaneity, compromise and discovering new experiences together remain valuable. But respecting a partner‘s preferences demonstrates that their individuality matters as much as our intentions,” shared Delnna.
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Couples can begin by asking what gestures genuinely create connection, what feels uncomfortable and whether these needs have changed over time. The answers may surprise them more than any gift. “Ultimately, lasting intimacy is not about finding someone who loves exactly as we do. It is about developing the curiosity, flexibility and respect to understand how another person experiences affection. Love becomes more meaningful when we stop asking only, “How do I want to love you?” and begin asking, “How do you experience being loved by me?” Delnna said.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.