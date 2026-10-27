Radikaa Sarathkumar dislikes surprises, while husband Sarathkumar loves them: ‘More romantic’

Veteran Tamil actor Radikaa Sarathkumar recently shared that while she doesn’t like surprises, her husband and fellow actor Sarathkumar always loves to surprise her. “He is more romantic. Everything. Surprises, flowers, jewellery. He likes the surprise element. I don’t like surprises at all,” the 64-year-old told Behindwoods TV in a chat.

Both describe themselves as romantic, yet their preferences differ. Delnna Rrajesh, psychotherapist and relationship breakthrough coach, said this small observation captures one of the most misunderstood aspects of relationships: two people can love each other deeply without experiencing love the same way.

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