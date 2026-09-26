Radhika Apte on men getting nervous during intimate scenes: ‘The vulnerability is real’

Radhika Apte recently opened up about the awkwardness around filming intimate scenes, saying that it’s “sweet to see men getting nervous”. “My generation of men and yours also, whenever they had to do intimate scenes, a lot of attention is given to women, obviously at the moment, because there’s a change that needs to happen. That should be there. And I can literally hear their heart beating faster from nervousness. The vulnerability and nervousness in their bodies and minds is real,” she shared with Filmfare while promoting her latest film Lust Stories 3.

Many people think of vulnerability as a liability, a sign of emotional exposure or fragility. But in reality, vulnerability takes strength. Rutuja Walawalkar, Psychologist at Mpower, Aditya Birla Education Trust, says that it takes courage to admit when we’re unsure, afraid, or overwhelmed, especially in moments where we’re expected to be composed or in control.

She shares that in therapy, relationships, or workspaces, vulnerability creates connection. It sends a silent message: it gently says, ‘You don’t have to pretend here. Being human is enough’.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

Clinically, she says that vulnerability helps reduce emotional isolation. “When we share our truth, we signal to others that we trust them and that trust invites empathy. Neuroscience backs this up: our brain’s mirror neuron system lights up when we see someone express real emotion, triggering emotional resonance,” Walawalkar tells indianexpress.com.

That’s why honest moments build stronger connections between co-stars, friends, partners, or even coworkers. Research shows that people who are willing to show vulnerability are often seen as more relatable, emotionally intelligent, and trustworthy.

According to Walawalkar, opening up can feel risky, especially if past experiences involved judgment or rejection. But being vulnerable doesn’t mean spilling everything. It means sharing honestly and intentionally.

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Radhika and Vijay Verma star in Lust Stories 3. (Source: Instagram/@netflix_in) Radhika and Vijay Verma star in Lust Stories 3. (Source: Instagram/@netflix_in)

What to keep in mind

Walkwakar shares some easy ways to begin:

Start with safe people: Open up with those who’ve shown empathy and care. Safety matters.

Use small moments: Vulnerability doesn’t require big confessions. Saying, “That was hard,” or “I feel unsure,” can open the door to connection.

Validate your emotions: Before sharing, learn to honour your own feelings. Accepting them internally makes them easier to express.

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Let go of perfectionism: You don’t have to be flawless to be worthy. Your humanity is what draws others closer.

Know your boundaries: Vulnerability is thoughtful, not reckless. Share only what feels true to you and honours your emotional boundaries.

Walawalkar says that in a society that idolises strength and composure, we often silence our real feelings. But Apte’s story shows that it’s not flawless moments that connect us, but the honest ones. Her experience reminds us that true courage isn’t about pretending we’re fearless; it’s about choosing to share our fears with honesty and care.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.