R Madhavan’s simple habit to keep his skin firm: ‘Even though I grow…’

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
R Madhavan once emphasised his grooming essentials and revealed the skin secret he wished he had known earlier. “I knew grooming was essential. One of the things that I wish I had known is to go out more in the sun. I find that my skin tightens up even though I do grow a couple of shades darker, but it helps maintain the more I go out in the sun,” Madhavan told GQ India in 2025.
Dr Ajay Dodeja, junior consultant in dermatology at KIMS Hospitals, Thane, explained why many people feel their skin tighten after being in the sun for a long time. “This sensation is often due to dehydration of the outer layer of the skin. Heat, ultraviolet (UV) radiation, and sweating can lower the skin’s natural moisture, making it feel dry, stretched, or less flexible. People with naturally dry or sensitive skin may notice this more,” said Dr Dodeja.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Sunlight, especially UV radiation, can temporarily weaken the skin barrier that helps retain moisture. “Too much sun can lead to increased water loss from the skin, which makes it feel dry and tight. For some individuals, repeated sun exposure can also cause mild inflammation, adding to the discomfort,” said Dr Dodeja.
Not necessarily. “Occasional skin tightness usually just indicates temporary dryness. However, if it comes with redness, burning, itching, peeling, or increased sensitivity, it may mean sun damage. Over time, frequent UV exposure speeds up skin ageing, leading to wrinkles, pigmentation changes, loss of elasticity, and a higher risk of skin cancer,” said Dr Dodeja.
Absolutely not. Spending time outside has many benefits, including a better mood, physical activity, and vitamin D production. The goal is not to avoid sunlight completely, but to enjoy it safely. It’s typically better to be outside early in the morning or late in the afternoon when UV intensity is lower, said Dr Dodeja.
Hydration is essential. “Using a good moisturiser after sun exposure helps restore the skin barrier and replenish lost moisture. Daily application of a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher, wearing protective clothing, sunglasses, and seeking shade during peak afternoon hours can greatly reduce UV-related skin issues. Drinking enough water throughout the day also helps keep skin hydrated,” said Dr Dodeja.
View this post on Instagram
If your skin feels tighter after being in the sun, it’s often a sign that it needs hydration and protection, not a reason to stop outdoor activities. “A balanced approach that mixes sensible sun exposure with proper skincare is the best way to keep skin healthy,” said Dr Dodeja.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.