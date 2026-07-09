R Madhavan’s simple habit to keep his skin firm: ‘Even though I grow…’

R Madhavan once emphasised his grooming essentials and revealed the skin secret he wished he had known earlier. “I knew grooming was essential. One of the things that I wish I had known is to go out more in the sun. I find that my skin tightens up even though I do grow a couple of shades darker, but it helps maintain the more I go out in the sun,” Madhavan told GQ India in 2025.

Dr Ajay Dodeja, junior consultant in dermatology at KIMS Hospitals, Thane, explained why many people feel their skin tighten after being in the sun for a long time. “This sensation is often due to dehydration of the outer layer of the skin. Heat, ultraviolet (UV) radiation, and sweating can lower the skin’s natural moisture, making it feel dry, stretched, or less flexible. People with naturally dry or sensitive skin may notice this more,” said Dr Dodeja.