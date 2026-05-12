‘Treated him as an adult’: Why R Madhavan started talking to his son about contraception, boundaries from a young age; expert on age-appropriate conversations

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Actor R Madhavan recently opened up about his parenting approach and the kind of relationship he has built with his son, Vedaant, over the years. Speaking with Kumudam, Madhavan described raising his son through openness, honesty, and conversations that many parents tend to delay or avoid altogether.
He explained that he had consciously chosen to communicate with Vedaant as an adult from a very young age. “I have treated him as an adult since a very young age,” he said, adding that this included discussions about sensitive topics such as boundaries, sexual touch, and contraception long before Vedaant reached his teenage years. Elaborating further, Madhavan stated, “I have always treated him as an adult since a very young age, be it talking about sexual touch, or using a condom.” According to him, these conversations were not one-time lectures but part of a continuous dialogue that began early in childhood. “Since the age of 4, I’ve been talking freely with him. This has instilled a kind of trust in him, like ‘my father treats me with respect’; this has made him feel responsible as well. This became easy for me to communicate.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
He also reflected on how these early discussions helped create a foundation of mutual trust and responsibility over time. “I think addressing them and giving them the importance makes them responsible at a very young age,” Madhavan said, explaining why later conversations about growing up, relationships, boundaries, and even the realities of life inside a celebrity household felt more natural rather than uncomfortable.
His comments raise broader questions about modern parenting, especially around early communication, sex education, emotional trust, and treating children with maturity without burdening them prematurely. To explore these ideas further, we spoke to an expert.
Counselling psychologist Athul Raj tells indianexpress.com, “Most Indian parents still approach these conversations with hesitation, as though talking openly about consent or sexual health will expose children too early. But children are already learning from what they see at home. They notice how adults react to privacy, affection, discomfort, and shame.”
He continues, “Consent begins in ordinary moments. A child is allowed to refuse unwanted affection. A parent respects privacy instead of constantly policing. These experiences quietly shape how children understand boundaries long before sex is even discussed. As children grow older, conversations also need to grow. Teenagers need honest discussions around relationships, peer pressure, online exposure, pornography, and contraception. What harms children is rarely information itself. It is secrecy and shame attached to it.”
When parents explain decisions instead of relying only on authority, Raj says that children usually become more emotionally secure and communicative. Respect creates trust far more effectively than fear does.
“But many families unknowingly push children into emotional maturity too early,” he asserts, adding that the child who never complains, always ‘understands,’ and quietly absorbs family stress is often praised for being mature. In reality, many such children learn to suppress their own emotional needs because they sense the adults around them are already overwhelmed.
Treating children with dignity is healthy. Expecting them to emotionally function like adults is not. “The balance lies in giving children responsibility while still allowing them emotional protection and the freedom to remain age-appropriate,” suggests Raj.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.