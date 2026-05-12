‘Treated him as an adult’: Why R Madhavan started talking to his son about contraception, boundaries from a young age; expert on age-appropriate conversations

Actor R Madhavan recently opened up about his parenting approach and the kind of relationship he has built with his son, Vedaant, over the years. Speaking with Kumudam, Madhavan described raising his son through openness, honesty, and conversations that many parents tend to delay or avoid altogether.

He explained that he had consciously chosen to communicate with Vedaant as an adult from a very young age. “I have treated him as an adult since a very young age,” he said, adding that this included discussions about sensitive topics such as boundaries, sexual touch, and contraception long before Vedaant reached his teenage years. Elaborating further, Madhavan stated, “I have always treated him as an adult since a very young age, be it talking about sexual touch, or using a condom.” According to him, these conversations were not one-time lectures but part of a continuous dialogue that began early in childhood. “Since the age of 4, I’ve been talking freely with him. This has instilled a kind of trust in him, like ‘my father treats me with respect’; this has made him feel responsible as well. This became easy for me to communicate.”