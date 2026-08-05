R Madhavan shares Finland’s education model post; what psychology says about learning

Conversations around homework, examinations, and academic pressure are once again gaining attention after actor R Madhavan shared a thought-provoking post comparing Finland’s education system with India’s. Reposting a note by Noida-based CEO Mukesh Sharma on his Instagram Stories, Madhavan highlighted the message, “Every Indian parent needs to read.” The post claimed that Finland moved away from homework after research suggested it was not improving children’s learning but instead increasing stress, reducing sleep, and leaving less time for play, curiosity, and independent thinking.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

According to the post, children in Finland do not have regular homework and do not appear for standardised examinations until the age of 16. It also states that the system avoids rankings, comparisons, and excessive competition, allowing children to learn at their own pace. The post adds that Finland invests heavily in its teachers, claiming they undergo a minimum of five years of training and are given considerable autonomy in the classroom so they can tailor learning to individual students. The broader idea is that children learn better when they are well-rested, emotionally secure, and genuinely interested in what they are studying, rather than constantly preparing for the next test.

In contrast, the post describes a familiar routine for many Indian children: waking up early, spending the day in school, returning home to complete homework, and then attending tuition classes, often resulting in longer working hours than many adults in the name of “preparation.” It encourages parents to rethink what success looks like by asking children what they found interesting during the day instead of only checking whether homework has been completed. It also advocates protecting weekends from academic pressure and giving children more opportunities to pursue sports, hobbies, and co-curricular activities.

While education systems differ across countries and cannot simply be replicated, the discussion raises important questions about whether academic achievement should come at the expense of sleep, happiness, creativity, and childhood.

Does too much homework harm learning and well-being?

Psychologist Rasshi Gurnani reveals, “Research suggests that the relationship between homework and learning is more nuanced than many people assume. For younger children, particularly in primary school, excessive homework has shown limited academic benefits while being associated with higher levels of stress, reduced sleep, and increased parent-child conflict. Frequent testing and constant comparison can also shift a child’s motivation from learning to performance, increasing performance anxiety and fear of failure.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy)

From a psychological perspective, she adds that children learn best when they experience intrinsic motivation a genuine interest in understanding and exploring, rather than constantly trying to avoid mistakes or outperform others. “Moderate, meaningful practice can reinforce learning, but chronic academic pressure may come at the cost of curiosity, creativity, and emotional well-being. Long-term learning is strengthened not just by repetition, but by engagement, adequate rest, and opportunities to think critically,” says Gurnani.

What can India learn from Finland’s education system?

Finland’s education model is supported by evidence in several areas, Gurnani notes, particularly its emphasis on play-based learning, teacher autonomy, smaller amounts of homework, and delayed high-stakes testing. Research consistently shows that children do not need constant examinations to develop strong academic foundations; in fact, excessive testing can increase stress without necessarily improving deep learning.

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Gurnani states, “That doesn’t mean India should replicate Finland entirely, as the two countries differ significantly in population, culture, and educational demands. However, there are practical lessons worth adopting or placing greater emphasis on conceptual understanding over rote learning, giving teachers more flexibility in how they teach, reducing unnecessary homework in the early years, and creating classrooms where curiosity is rewarded alongside academic achievement. The goal should not be fewer standards, but smarter ways of helping children reach them.”

How can parents balance academics with overall development?

Quick Quiz See if you can answer this: According to research, what best supports a child’s long-term academic success? A. More homework and tuition, regardless of the child’s wellbeing. Story continues below this ad B. Balancing academics with sleep, play, physical activity, hobbies and supportive family interactions. C. Focusing only on marks and exam results. D. Avoiding hobbies until all school years are complete. Reveal the answer ✅ Correct answer: B Gurnani suggests that the quality of learning is more important than the number of hours spent studying. Children tend to do best when academic effort is balanced with adequate sleep, unstructured play, physical activity, hobbies, and meaningful family time. Parents can also nurture a growth mindset by encouraging curiosity, praising effort and problem-solving, and discussing ideas rather than focusing only on marks.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.