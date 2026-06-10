The great, quiet migration: Why more couples are choosing meaning over hustle

A quiet migration is happening as we speak, one that doesn’t show up in statistics or fancy travel brochures, but is being lived with Instagram bios that read “living in the mountains” or a “slow life” in smaller towns. More couples are choosing to leave cities, a 24×7 tuned-in life for a slower-paced, quieter, more peaceful living, not only for the adventure of a lifetime but a meaningful embrace of something more fragile, life itself.

Why is it happening?

Dipti Nair and her husband Dhananjay More, both 34, got married in 2019, and for the last few years have been “chasing a slower, more intentional version of life that gives us control over our time and energy”. “We moved to Canada in 2022, good jobs, great quality of life, all the things you’re supposed to want. And yet, something felt off. We felt very tied to our jobs, a lack of control over how we wanted to spend our time. So we started thinking about leaving and taking a break from our jobs,” Dipti said.

“Canada gave us peace we didn’t know we needed, but it also made us realise we couldn’t go back to the chaos of Mumbai after tasting that stillness. So when we decided to come back to India in early 2026, the question wasn’t just ‘where do we go’ it was ‘what kind of life do we actually want?’,” Dipti expressed.

Bir in Himachal Pradesh answered that question for them “even before we even finished asking it”. “We moved here within a month of landing back in India. No long deliberation, no waiting for the ‘right time’. We’d visited Bir four years ago and it had stayed with us. It felt like home even then,” Dipti, who works as a marketing strategist in a US-based ad agency, said.

Dipti noted that Bir gave them the “middle ground, close enough to people we love, far enough from everything that was draining us”.

Dipti Nair and Dhananjay More (Photo: Dipti Nair) Dipti Nair and Dhananjay More (Photo: Dipti Nair)

On the surface, it may appear to be a lifestyle trend. Psychologically, however, it reflects something much deeper. “Many young couples are not necessarily running away from cities. They are running toward something they feel they have lost – time, presence, health, connection and meaning,” described Delnna Rrajesh, psychotherapist and life coach.

For years, success was largely defined through speed. Faster promotions. Bigger salaries. Better titles. More possessions. More visibility. More achievement. “Yet many people reached those milestones only to discover that they were chronically exhausted, emotionally disconnected, constantly overstimulated, and struggling to enjoy the very life they had worked so hard to build,” said Delnna.

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“From a mental health perspective, the human nervous system was not designed for endless stimulation. Constant notifications, traffic, deadlines, performance pressure, digital overload, long commutes, and a culture of perpetual productivity can gradually create emotional fatigue. Many individuals begin feeling that they are surviving life rather than experiencing it. What we are witnessing now is a shift in values. Increasingly, people are asking not only, ‘How much am I earning?’ but also, ‘How am I living?’,” added Delnna.

Trading corporate careers for farms and fresh air

Sangeeth V V, 31, and Kavya A K, 30, who have been married for four years, decided to leave the corporate life in Bengaluru soon after getting married and began developing their home and farm space in Palakkad, Kerala. “Currently, it’s been more than four years since the decision to choose a different life. Life in Kerala is mostly into farming,” said Kavya, who is a content creator and is a postgraduate in dairy technology, while Sangeeth is an MBA graduate and worked as regional head for an MNC in Bengaluru.

How Covid-19 changed priorities forever

Quite similar is the journey of Dhruv Bahl, 36, and Samaira Sareen, 29, a couple married for six years, who decided to leave behind the fast and stressful city life of Delhi to build a peaceful life in the mountains of Sikkim.

Dhruv Bahl and Samaira Sareen (Photo: Dhruv Bahl) Dhruv Bahl and Samaira Sareen (Photo: Dhruv Bahl)

“The idea of shifting started in February 2021 after Covid-19 changed the way we looked at life, work, peace, and happiness. We first came to Sikkim on a short trip, but the vibe, calmness, and beauty of Gangtok instantly made us feel connected to the place. After returning to Delhi, we couldn’t stop thinking about the mountains and began imagining a long-term life here. We visited Sikkim again to properly research the market, understand the lifestyle, look for places to stay, and figure out how we could start our work here,” said Dhruv.

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In March 2022, they finally shifted from Delhi to Gangtok, Sikkim, taking “one of the biggest risks of our lives together”. Today, they run and manage Tattoo Cafe Gangtok — a creative space that combines tattoos, café culture, music, conversations, and community. Dhruv specialises in fine-line tattoos and handles the tattoo studio side of the business, while Samaira manages the café operations along with social media marketing and branding.

“What attracted us most to Sikkim was not just the beauty of the mountains, but also the kindness, simplicity, and warmth of the people around us. The amount of love and support we received from local people and visitors in Gangtok made us feel welcomed and gave us confidence in our decision,” said Dhruv.

Coming from Delhi, understanding a completely different market was one of their biggest challenges in the beginning. “Managing a café was totally new for us — learning about customer preferences, handling staff, daily operations, and building a space people connect with was overwhelming at times. There were moments of confusion, pressure, and self-doubt, but every challenge slowly made us stronger as individuals and as a couple,” elucidated Dhruv, a 12th-passout.

How families reacted

Their families were naturally worried and often questioned them about what would happen if things didn’t work out, since they had never lived away from family before. “But deep inside, we were clear that we wanted to take this risk for ourselves and try something completely different from the life we always knew. City life after Covid felt exhausting to us — the traffic, pollution, rush, noise, pressure, and constant competition no longer felt like the kind of life we wanted. Living in the mountains gave us a slower and more meaningful lifestyle where work feels more connected to people and peace matters more than pressure,” emphasised Dhruv.

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Dipti noted how their set of families reacted with a “full spectrum of human emotion”. “Confusion, concern, quiet admiration, and slowly, support. They are visiting us next month, and that’s when we’ll know more about their reaction,” shared Dipti.

From mall weekends to riverside picnics: Escaping traffic, pollution and constant pressure

After getting married in 2024, Divya Bhatt, 30, and her husband Saurabh Yadav, 29, slowly realised how difficult it was to spend quality time together in city life. “Between work schedules, traffic, pollution, and the constant rush, life started feeling very repetitive and exhausting. Saurabh had always dreamed of living in the mountains, and over time, that dream became shared between both of us,” said Divya.

After working towards it for almost a year by consciously building careers that allowed remote work, Divya moved to the quieter side of Manali. “Along with working remotely, we now also run a cosy homestay called ‘The SloFlo House’ in a small village near Manali. Life here is very different from city life, but in the best way possible. The air feels cleaner, mornings feel calmer, and there’s a certain peace in everyday life that we never experienced in the city.”

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Divya Bhatt and Saurabh Yadav (Photo: Divya Bhatt) Divya Bhatt and Saurabh Yadav (Photo: Divya Bhatt)

‘Instead of spending weekends in malls looking for parking spaces, we now host picnics in grasslands, sit by rivers, and take cold dips in natural river ponds. The mountains have changed our lifestyle completely — life feels slower, healthier, and far more present. While mountain life comes with its own challenges, we genuinely enjoy every bit of it and don’t regret moving here at all,” said Divya.

The journey has not been easy, but it has taught them “patience, independence, and the importance of believing in your own decisions”, said Dhruv. “Looking back today, moving to Gangtok was not just about changing cities — it became the start of a completely new chapter of their lives together,” added Dhruv.

Redefining success beyond salary slips

Shweta Verma, her husband, her daughter and their two dogs moved from Delhi to Goa about nine years ago. “The decision was driven largely by the increasing pollution in Delhi and a desire for a more intentional and balanced way of life,” said Shweta.

Her husband runs their design and materials business, while she works as a photographer, garden designer, and community builder.

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Before moving, life was largely defined by commuting and constant rush. Today, while they continue to run their businesses actively, they have greater control over their time. “We can enjoy a morning coffee together, focus on our health, and pursue interests that matter to us. For me, that includes photography, gardening, garden design, and building communities around nature,” said Shweta.

The move has also strengthened their family relationship. “Having more time and space has allowed us to grow together at a slower and more thoughtful pace. Living close to nature, especially the ocean, brings a sense of calm that is difficult to find in a large city. My definition of success has changed over the years. While financial stability remains important, success today also means having time for ourselves, good health, meaningful work, and a sense of contentment,” described Shweta.

How does it feel to have moved out of the comfort and chaos of city life? “Honestly? Terrifying and freeing at the same time. We gave up salaries, stability, and a very comfortable life abroad. Some days the uncertainty is loud. But most days, waking up to the mountains is a good enough answer to every doubt,” said Dipti.

Not all challenges disappear in paradise

Interestingly, the irony most couples live with every day is how they moved to a village for the slowness, and then quickly discovered that everything there runs on village time. “The deliveries, the contractors and vendors, house help. We came here for slow living and got slower than we bargained for. But we came here for exactly this, so we can’t really complain,” said Dipti.

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While they understand the curiosity around stability and income sources, Divya noted that they would prefer to keep certain things like salary brackets and family planning a little personal for now. “What I can share is that both of us consciously shifted our careers towards work that allows more location flexibility,” said Divya, who works remotely in the AI fashion space, while Saurabh works in filmmaking and brand storytelling alongside managing the homestay with her.

However, for Shweta and her family, the challenge has been the rising cost of living in Goa. “When we moved, it was considerably more affordable. With the influx of people working remotely on metropolitan salaries, housing and everyday expenses have increased significantly. For those of us building local businesses and earning locally, it can sometimes be difficult to keep pace with these changes,” asserted Shweta.

There is also a romanticised narrative around “quitting everything and moving to the mountains” that deserves careful examination. A change in location does not automatically resolve emotional struggles, Delnna asserted.

“Many people imagine that stress exists only in cities. In reality, stress travels with us if its roots remain unaddressed. Someone struggling with anxiety, relationship difficulties, unresolved trauma, perfectionism, loneliness, or burnout may experience temporary relief after relocating, but those internal patterns often reappear if they are not consciously addressed. Geography can support healing, but it cannot replace healing,” said Delnna.

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Will they ever go back to city life again?

“Honestly, we don’t know, and that’s kind of the whole point. We’re not tied to a plan anymore. If the mountains feel like home forever, great. If life takes us somewhere else next, we’ll follow that too. The move wasn’t about running away from cities; it was about giving ourselves the freedom to choose. And right now, this is what we’re choosing,” said Dipti.

So, what would be one piece of advice to anyone considering a similar move?

Leave the city behind when you move. Don’t expect your new home to function exactly like a big city. “Some things may be less convenient, but that is often the very reason people choose to move. Embracing a different pace and way of life is what makes the transition meaningful. At this stage, we do not see ourselves returning to city life. Goa has allowed us to build a life that feels more aligned with our values, and that has made all the difference,” said Shweta.

What to consider?

Before making such a move, couples should discuss practical realities openly. Delnna said that financial security, career aspirations, lifestyle expectations, children’s needs, social support systems, long-term goals, and personal definitions of success all need to be part of the conversation.

Slow life is intentional (Photo: AI) Slow life is intentional (Photo: AI)

“The deeper question is not whether mountain life is better than city life. The deeper question is whether the life being created aligns with the values of the people living it. Some people thrive in the energy, ambition, diversity, and opportunities that cities provide. Others thrive in slower rhythms, stronger community bonds, and closer proximity to nature. Neither is inherently superior. What matters is intentionality,” said Delnna.

Perhaps the most important lesson from this growing movement is that younger generations are redefining success itself. “They are beginning to recognise that wealth is not measured only by income, but also by energy, relationships, health, peace of mind, meaningful work, and the ability to be present for one’s own life. That may be the real story behind the quiet migration trend. It is not simply about changing locations. It is about changing priorities. And perhaps, for many people, that shift is long overdue,” said Delnna.