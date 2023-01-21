scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 21, 2023
Whip up this quick ‘hormone balancing’ carrot salad today

Raw carrots can have many nutritional benefits and this recipe makes the best of them

Quick carrot salad recipeTry out this quick carrot salad recipe. (Source: Pixbay)

Balancing your hormones is a key component when it comes to managing your physical as well as mental health. Fortunately, this raw carrot salad is here to help you with just the same! The salad was first popularised by American biologist and leading thyroid expert Dr Ray Peat. The doctor claimed that raw carrots are very beneficial in balancing estrogen levels in women and general thyroid functioning.

“There are interesting associations between vegetable ‘fibre’ and estrogens. Because of my own experience in finding that eating a raw carrot daily prevented my migraines, I began to suspect that the carrot fibre was having both a bowel-protective and an antiestrogen effect. Several women who suffered from premenstrual symptoms, including migraine, had their serum estrogen measured before and after the “carrot diet,” and they found that the carrot lowered their estrogen within a few days, as it relieved their symptoms,” he claimed in a study, cited on his website.

Olivia, the chef behind the Revolve Primal Health Instagram page, shared her version of this famous salad recipe. Shredded “noodles” of carrot come together with a tasty coconut oil-based dressing in this quick recipe.

Her post said, “The carrot salad can help your liver and GI tract detoxify and eliminate excess estrogen and prevent reabsorption of estrogen. This can improve the ratio of progesterone to estrogen and cortisol.”

Here is the recipe:

Ingredients:

– 5-6 carrots, peeled
– 1 tsp Dijon mustard
– 1 tbsp coconut oil, warm
– 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
– 1 tbsp apple cider vinegar
– a pinch of sea salt
– fresh herbs, like cilantro or dill

Method:

Shred the carrots. Mix all the dressing ingredients, except the carrots in a large container.  Add carrots to the dressing and toss it well.

Olivia also added the disclaimer that, of course, eating carrots will not solve your hormone issues alone. But the unique fibres in raw carrots and the coconut oil in the dressing are beneficial for our overall health.

First published on: 21-01-2023 at 13:15 IST
