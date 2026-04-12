Puthandu Date 2026: All You Need to Know About Tamil New Year: History, Significance, Timings & Celebrations

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Puthandu (Tamil New Year) 2026 Date: Puthandu, also known as the Tamil New Year, marks the beginning of the Tamil calendar and is celebrated with great joy and devotion, especially in the state of Tamil Nadu. Tamil New Year is also known as Varusha pirappu and is observed on first day of Tamil month Chithirai. This year, Puthandu falls on April 14, 2026 with the Sankranti moment falling at exactly 9:39 AM.
Observed in mid-April, it symbolises new beginnings, prosperity, and hope for the year ahead. On this day, families clean and decorate their homes, prepare traditional dishes like mango pachadi; which represents the different flavours of life and visit temples to seek blessings.
A special ritual called “Kanni” involves viewing auspicious items like fruits, flowers, and gold first thing in the morning, believed to bring good fortune. Overall, Puthandu is a time for renewal, gratitude, and celebrating cultural heritage with loved ones.
Puthandu History: The history of Puthandu dates back thousands of years and is rooted in ancient Tamil culture and astronomy. It follows the solar calendar, marking the day when the sun enters the zodiac sign of Aries (Mesha), which is considered the start of a new year in many Indian traditions.
References to the celebration can be found in classical Tamil literature from the Sangam period, highlighting its long standing cultural importance. Historically, it was also associated with agricultural cycles, as it signalled the arrival of spring and a time for fresh harvests and new beginnings.
Over centuries, Puthandu has remained a significant festival, preserving its traditional rituals while continuing to symbolize renewal and prosperity.
Puthandu Significance and Celebrations: The significance of Puthandu lies in its celebration of new beginnings, renewal, and prosperity. Marking the first day of the Tamil calendar, it symbolizes a fresh start where people reflect on the past year and welcome the future with hope and positivity.