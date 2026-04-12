Puthandu Date 2026: All You Need to Know About Tamil New Year: History, Significance, Timings & Celebrations

Puthandu (Tamil New Year) 2026 Date: Puthandu, also known as the Tamil New Year, marks the beginning of the Tamil calendar and is celebrated with great joy and devotion, especially in the state of Tamil Nadu. Tamil New Year is also known as Varusha pirappu and is observed on first day of Tamil month Chithirai. This year, Puthandu falls on April 14, 2026 with the Sankranti moment falling at exactly 9:39 AM.

Observed in mid-April, it symbolises new beginnings, prosperity, and hope for the year ahead. On this day, families clean and decorate their homes, prepare traditional dishes like mango pachadi; which represents the different flavours of life and visit temples to seek blessings.