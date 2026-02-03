How seeing a parent’s overgiving behaviour, as Anusha Dandekar described, can cause lasting trauma: ‘You don’t know where you got it from until…’

When people talk about trauma, the conversation often leans toward extreme events like abuse or life-threatening situations. But sometimes, trauma can stem from everyday experiences that shape how we see the world. In a conversation with Dr Madhu Chopra, video jockey and actor Anusha Dandekar reflected on this.

Dr Chopra asked, “So, when you say childhood trauma, was it like an imaginary trauma? Because I know you come from a very fine family.”

To this, Dandekar replied, “That is a very good question. Actually, a lot happened, but my trauma wasn’t like, ‘oh my God, I’m feeling threatened or abused.’ I’m saying that the things that you witness, like your mum being an overgiver, a people pleaser, showing up for everybody and not herself (sic).”