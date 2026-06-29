‘I was never lonely’: Psychologist decodes why Soha Ali Khan still holds onto her childhood toy

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Did you have a favourite toy growing up? One that went everywhere with you, sat beside you at bedtime, and somehow became much more than just a toy. For Soha Ali Khan, that toy was a stuffed dog called Elliot.
In a recent Instagram reel, the actor recalled how Elliot accompanied her on holidays, kept her company while she read, and starred in countless imaginary adventures created with her siblings, Saif and Saba.
“The funny thing is that Elliot, for me, was never just a toy, because in my imagination, he could be anything,” she said. Some days, Elliot travelled the world. On others, he solved mysteries. Soha remembers entire afternoons disappearing as she and her siblings spun stories around him, taking turns to add twists and new characters.
Looking back, she realised it was never really about the toy itself. “It’s actually just everything that our imagination allowed the toy to become,” she said.
She even joked that those storytelling sessions may have been early training for the acting careers she and her brother eventually pursued. Most importantly, Elliot ensured she was “never lonely” and “never bored”.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
If Soha’s story feels familiar, that’s because it is. “Children creating elaborate stories, characters, and imaginary worlds around their favourite toys is not only common but also an important part of healthy development,” explains Dr Rahul Taneja, Consultant Psychiatrist at Paras Health, Udaipur.
According to him, imaginative play helps children process emotions, solve problems, practise social interactions, and make sense of the world around them.
“A toy often becomes much more than an object—it may represent a friend, protector, caregiver, or even an extension of the child’s own thoughts and feelings,” the psychiatrist tells indianexpress.com.
In other words, when a child talks to a teddy bear, hosts a tea party for dolls, or sends a stuffed dog on imaginary adventures, they are doing much more than playing.
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Decades later, many adults still struggle to part with a favourite teddy bear, doll, or toy car from childhood — juts like Soha Ali Khan. According to Dr Taneja, that’s perfectly normal.
“These cherished objects often serve as ‘transitional objects’, items that once provided security during periods of growth, change, or stress,” he says.
Over time, they become linked with feelings of comfort, safety, and belonging. Seeing them years later can unlock powerful memories and provide a sense of continuity between who we were and who we are today.
“Rather than being a sign of immaturity, maintaining an emotional connection with meaningful childhood possessions can reflect the human need for comfort, self-reflection, and connection to one’s personal history,” Dr Taneja clarifies.
Which perhaps explains why, years later, Soha still remembers Elliot so fondly — and why so many of us can instantly recall the toy that once felt like our entire world.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.