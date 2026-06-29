‘I was never lonely’: Psychologist decodes why Soha Ali Khan still holds onto her childhood toy

Did you have a favourite toy growing up? One that went everywhere with you, sat beside you at bedtime, and somehow became much more than just a toy. For Soha Ali Khan, that toy was a stuffed dog called Elliot.

In a recent Instagram reel, the actor recalled how Elliot accompanied her on holidays, kept her company while she read, and starred in countless imaginary adventures created with her siblings, Saif and Saba.

“The funny thing is that Elliot, for me, was never just a toy, because in my imagination, he could be anything,” she said. Some days, Elliot travelled the world. On others, he solved mysteries. Soha remembers entire afternoons disappearing as she and her siblings spun stories around him, taking turns to add twists and new characters.