Psychiatrist weighs in on Neetu Kapoor’s ‘friends over therapy’ advice

Kapoor stressed on the importance of having good friends (Image: Instagram/Neetu Kapoor)

Grief rarely looks neat, logical, or socially acceptable. Some people isolate. Some cry endlessly. Some throw themselves into work. Some lean heavily on the people they trust most.

Speaking on the All About Her podcast, Neetu Kapoor opened up about how she coped after losing her husband, Rishi Kapoor. While she tried therapy, Kapoor said what she truly needed was emotional support from people close to her. “I don’t believe in therapists. I believe in friends. You should have four or five friends with whom you can really talk it out,” she said.

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The actor also revealed that after her husband’s death, she struggled deeply — losing sleep for months, turning to alcohol as a coping mechanism, and eventually seeking medical help when things began feeling unlike her usual self.