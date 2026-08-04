Priyanka Chopra’s mom shares henna haircare trick to prevent dryness: ‘Nice and soft’

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Mehendi (henna) is a favourite natural hair treatment for many, but there’s one complaint that often comes with it: it can leave hair feeling dry. However, Priyanka Chopra’s mother, Dr Madhu Akhouri Chopra, has found a simple way to tackle that.
In a recent Instagram reel, Dr Chopra revealed that after leaving mehendi on her hair for almost an hour, she applies a mix of rosemary and castor oil in a tribal oil over the dried henna before washing it off.
“I’ve kept the mehendi for almost an hour now, and it’s all dried. And Gudiya is putting the adiwasi tel (tribal oil) into which I’ve mixed rosemary and castor oil. It kind of moistens the mehendi and won’t dehydrate or dry my hair. Mostly mehendi dries the hair… now my hair will be nice and soft when I wash my hair,” she says in the video with henna-dunked hair.
When asked how much longer she would leave it on before washing, she replied, “I’ll keep the oil for half an hour; that’s enough… it’s going to moisturise.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
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According to Dr Shareefa Chause, dermatologist, Dr Shareefa Skin Care Clinic, Mumbai, there is “limited scientific evidence” to prove that applying rosemary or castor oil over henna after it has been applied provides additional benefits.
“If you wish to combine henna with oils, consult a dermatologist first to ensure it is suitable for your hair and scalp” Dr Chause advises while explaining that hair care routine should be recommended by your doctor based on your scalp and hair condition.
As per the dermatologist, henna naturally coats and conditions the hair, and adding oils at this stage may offer only a small additional benefit.
But how long is adding oils on dried mehendi safe? According to Dr Chause, unlike henna, there is no medically recommended duration for keeping oil over dried henna because this practice is “not supported by scientific evidence.”
“It is best to follow the instructions for henna use and consult a dermatologist before trying such combinations, especially if you have a sensitive scalp or existing hair concerns,” says Dr Chause.
While Dr Madhu Chopra’s haircare routine has piqued curiosity online, experts say there isn’t enough scientific evidence to conclude that applying rosemary and castor oil over dried henna makes hair more moisturised than henna alone. If you have ongoing hair or scalp concerns, it’s best to seek personalised advice from a dermatologist.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.