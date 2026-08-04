Priyanka Chopra’s mom shares henna haircare trick to prevent dryness: ‘Nice and soft’

Mehendi (henna) is a favourite natural hair treatment for many, but there’s one complaint that often comes with it: it can leave hair feeling dry. However, Priyanka Chopra’s mother, Dr Madhu Akhouri Chopra, has found a simple way to tackle that.

In a recent Instagram reel, Dr Chopra revealed that after leaving mehendi on her hair for almost an hour, she applies a mix of rosemary and castor oil in a tribal oil over the dried henna before washing it off.

“I’ve kept the mehendi for almost an hour now, and it’s all dried. And Gudiya is putting the adiwasi tel (tribal oil) into which I’ve mixed rosemary and castor oil. It kind of moistens the mehendi and won’t dehydrate or dry my hair. Mostly mehendi dries the hair… now my hair will be nice and soft when I wash my hair,” she says in the video with henna-dunked hair.