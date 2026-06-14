Inside XERF: The viral skin tightening treatment Priyanka Chopra swears by

The globally talked-about skin-tightening treatment, XERF, has already captured the attention of celebrities worldwide. And now, Priyanka Chopra has hopped on the bandwagon. Sharing a snippet of getting the treatment done on her Instagram story, the Bollywood actor brought attention to this latest cosmetic procedure.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your skin practitioner before starting any routine.

Watch the story here:

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Curious, indianexpress.com reached out to an expert to learn about it in detail.

Dr Zeba Chhapra, Dermatologist, Cosmetologist and Trichologist, and Founder & MD at Serenity Med Aesthetics, explains that XERF is a non-invasive skin tightening procedure that uses advanced dual-frequency radiofrequency technology to heat the deeper layers of the skin and stimulate collagen production. This helps improve skin firmness, elasticity and overall facial contours without the need for surgery or significant downtime.

“The treatment is particularly beneficial for individuals experiencing early signs of ageing such as mild skin laxity, loss of jawline definition, fine lines and reduced skin firmness. Over the weeks following treatment, patients typically notice progressive improvement in skin tightness and texture as new collagen is formed,” she tells indianexpress.com.

Who is it best suited for?

According to Dr Chhapra, XERF is best suited for those looking for a non-surgical approach to skin rejuvenation and collagen stimulation.

Following the procedure, she recommends patients to stay well hydrated, use a broad-spectrum sunscreen regularly and follow a gentle skincare routine. They should avoid excessive heat exposure, including saunas and steam rooms, as well as harsh exfoliating products for a few days after treatment.

A consultation with a qualified dermatologist is important to determine whether the treatment is appropriate for an individual’s skin concerns and expectations.

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Final verdict? Dr Chhapra says XERF is a promising non-invasive skin tightening treatment for patients with mild to moderate skin laxity who are looking for visible rejuvenation without surgery or downtime.

“While it is not a replacement for a facelift in cases of significant sagging, it can be an effective option for collagen stimulation, skin firming and maintaining a youthful appearance when performed on the right candidate by an experienced dermatologist,” she concludes.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your skin practitioner before starting any routine.