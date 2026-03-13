Priyanka Chopra recalls her roka ceremony, reveals what Nick Jonas told her: ‘How are you not gonna marry that man!’

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas make an adorable couple with scintillating chemistry. The comfort they share comes through every time they speak about each other, and it was no different recently when Priyanka detailed her roka or engagement ceremony and Nick’s adorable words to her. “At our roka, even I didn’t know it was going to be such a thing. But my mom…daughter’s getting married…don’t have dad…really wanted to make it special. So we had four pandits sitting and chanting. I walked down…and my mom had changed the hall downstairs. All the couches were moved, and there was low seating. There was a havan kund in the middle, and there were these pandits just chanting, and the whole feeling was as if I was walking into a new life…it didn’t hit me when he put the ring on my finger…but when we walked hand in hand …I was like…oh, things are shifting…this is different…I’m choosing my family…gravity of that was not lost on either of us…” Priyanka told the Mythical Kitchen podcast on YouTube.

The Don 2 actor continued, “After the ceremony was over, which Nick did perfectly…much to the joy of all my aunties…he saying swaha, swaha, swaha…they loved him…oh wow, he can play the dholak…it was great…and so we went back upstairs to just change, take a minute and come down for lunch…he held my hand and he said, I feel like we are on our third or fourth lifetime, because in Indian weddings, when you walk around the fire seven times, you are making a promise for seven lifetimes…we believe in reincarnation…we believe that you find your person again and again and again…when he said that to me…I thought about it for a second…and I said…why do you say that…he said, because it’s so familiar…it feels like home but at the same time, I want to experience so much of it together…I mean…how are you not gonna marry that man!”

Sometimes, a single sentence captures the depth of a relationship more powerfully than elaborate declarations ever could. When someone says a partner feels so familiar that it feels like they have known them for a lifetime, it is not merely poetic language.

Psychotherapist and life coach Delnna Rrajesh said that it reflects a profound psychological experience that many people struggle to explain. “The sense that this connection is not entirely new. The feeling that the person standing in front of you somehow fits naturally into your emotional world,” said Delnna.

This kind of familiarity is different from the intensity many people associate with romantic attraction. “Popular culture often teaches us that love should feel dramatic, overwhelming or unpredictable. Yet the relationships that endure for decades are often the ones that feel stable and grounding rather than chaotic,” said Delnna.

When someone feels at home, the relationship becomes a space where individuals can exist as their authentic selves. There is less fear of judgment and more room for vulnerability. People feel seen not only for their strengths but also for their imperfections.

However, it is important to understand that not every sense of familiarity is healthy.

*Sometimes individuals feel drawn to someone because the relationship unconsciously mirrors patterns they have experienced before. *If someone grew up around emotional unpredictability, they may interpret instability as passion. If they have experienced inconsistent love, they may feel drawn to partners who create the same emotional turbulence.

*True emotional familiarity feels peaceful, not exhausting. It does not constantly trigger anxiety or insecurity. Instead, it creates a quiet sense of belonging.

“This is why couples who experience this type of connection often say they feel understood without needing lengthy explanations. Their values align, their communication styles complement each other, and their emotional rhythms feel compatible,” shared Delnna.