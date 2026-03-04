Priyanka Chopra once revealed Nick Jonas’ peculiar bedroom rule: ‘I just don’t like it (the bed) to get too warm’

During a 2023 interview, Priyanka Chopra had revealed that her perfect date night included snuggling in bed, “watching an amazing movie, eating awesome takeout”. Talking about how Nick Jonas has a completely opposite idea of romance, she added, “My husband is not a fan of that, so we don’t do it.”

Later, on a 2025 TikTok show, Are You Okay? the pop singer admitted to one of his ‘beige flags’: “I think beds are for sleeping only. I don’t sit on the bed, I don’t eat on the bed, I don’t read a book on the bed or watch TV… I can’t do it,” he shared, adding that he doesn’t like the bed to get too warm. “I just don’t like it (the bed) to get too warm. I run hot. It’s a whole thing” However, if he wants to spend time with his wife and watch something while sitting next to Priyanka, he will “pull a seat up and sit next to the bed”.