Priyanka Chopra once revealed Nick Jonas’ peculiar bedroom rule: ‘I just don’t like it (the bed) to get too warm’

During a 2023 interview, Priyanka Chopra had revealed that her perfect date night included snuggling in bed, “watching an amazing movie, eating awesome takeout”. Talking about how Nick Jonas has a completely opposite idea of romance, she added, “My husband is not a fan of that, so we don’t do it.”
Later, on a 2025 TikTok show, Are You Okay? the pop singer admitted to one of his ‘beige flags’: “I think beds are for sleeping only. I don’t sit on the bed, I don’t eat on the bed, I don’t read a book on the bed or watch TV… I can’t do it,” he shared, adding that he doesn’t like the bed to get too warm. “I just don’t like it (the bed) to get too warm. I run hot. It’s a whole thing” However, if he wants to spend time with his wife and watch something while sitting next to Priyanka, he will “pull a seat up and sit next to the bed”.
Rima Bhandekar, Senior Psychologist, Helpline – Mpower, Aditya Birla Education Trust said that Jonas‘ ‘sleep only’ policy for the bed can help you fall asleep faster as we start associating bed space with rest and comfort. It definitely helps to relax and reduce stress.
“When we do activities like using a mobile for watching series on mobile, lying down on the bed, or reading a book or an e-book, or working on the bed, it makes us feel alert and not relaxed, and gradually it makes it harder to fall asleep,” she said.
Bhandekar suggested dividing spaces at home for dedicated functions like work, reading corner, entertainment, etc., and not using them for any other purpose.
If better sleep is on the agenda, Dr Yatin Sagvekar, Consultant Neurologist at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Navi Mumbai, shared some quick tips for deeper rest:
Proper schedule: By sticking to a steady schedule, your body’s internal clock, the circadian rhythm, stays in sync, making it easier to fall asleep and wake up naturally.
Meditation: Meditating calms the mind by reducing anxiety, stress, and overthinking, lowering nervous activity and allowing the body to enter a calm state, which helps sleep.
Darken the room an hour before sleep: Darkness stimulates the release of melatonin, the hormone that helps us fall and stay asleep. It also triggers the brain’s pineal gland to produce melatonin, which can get suppressed even in low light exposure.
Keep it cool: An ideal sleep environment is cool, around 18°C. This helps the body lower its core temperature, supporting melatonin release and natural sleep onset.
Avoid caffeine: Stop caffeine 6–8 hours before bedtime and avoid heavy dinners. Opt for a light, early meal for better digestion and sleep.
