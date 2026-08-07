Priyanka Chopra calls Nick Jonas ‘babu’ at home; expert on playful bonding

We completely love Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas’ adorable expressions of love, and now Priyanka has revealed the most Indian desi thing she does at home — she affectionately calls Nick ‘Babu’. “My hands completely stop working the moment he’s home. Babu…the remote is not working; babu…the internet’s not working…,” she cutely admitted on the Jonas Brothers podcast, which also featured Nick.

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Brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas then admitted how they find the couple’s playful bond adorable.

Here’s what to note (Photo: Freepik) Here’s what to note (Photo: Freepik)

While the anecdote was light-hearted, it pointed to something far more significant than a pet name. It reflected the quiet comfort of emotional safety, reflected Delnna Rrajesh, psychotherapist, and relationship breakthrough coach.