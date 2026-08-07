Priyanka Chopra calls Nick Jonas ‘babu’ at home; expert on playful bonding

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
We completely love Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas’ adorable expressions of love, and now Priyanka has revealed the most Indian desi thing she does at home — she affectionately calls Nick ‘Babu’. “My hands completely stop working the moment he’s home. Babu…the remote is not working; babu…the internet’s not working…,” she cutely admitted on the Jonas Brothers podcast, which also featured Nick.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
Brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas then admitted how they find the couple’s playful bond adorable.
While the anecdote was light-hearted, it pointed to something far more significant than a pet name. It reflected the quiet comfort of emotional safety, reflected Delnna Rrajesh, psychotherapist, and relationship breakthrough coach.
“I believe emotional safety is one of the strongest yet most overlooked predictors of relationship success. Couples often assume that love, attraction or compatibility are enough to sustain a relationship. They certainly matter, but what determines whether a relationship thrives over decades is whether it becomes a place where both partners can finally put their guard down,” said Delnna.
It is the experience of knowing that someone is emotionally available, responsive and dependable. “When we experience secure attachment, we stop operating from survival mode. We no longer have to constantly defend ourselves, prove our worth or anticipate rejection. We simply feel accepted.”
This is also why seemingly insignificant rituals matter far more than most couples realise. Pet names, inside jokes, familiar phrases and shared routines are not merely cute habits. “They create what psychologists call a shared relational identity—a private emotional world that belongs only to the couple. These rituals become emotional anchors, reminding both partners that amidst the pressures of work, parenting and everyday life, there is still one relationship where they belong without conditions,” expressed Delnna.
Interestingly, our nervous system responds to these repeated experiences of safety. “Consistent kindness, predictability and responsiveness gradually reduce emotional vigilance. We become calmer, more open and more resilient because the brain no longer perceives the relationship as something it must protect itself from. In many ways, healthy love is not just an emotional experience. It is a biological one,” reflected Delnna.