Priyanka Chopra’s motherhood confession comes with a sleep warning

Priyanka Chopra candidly admitted recently that motherhood has made her more resilient. “You have so much more to give than I think you ever give yourself credit for. Like, I thought I couldn’t function without those 8 hours of sleep, and now, like, today, we’re awake almost every 1 and a half hours because she wasn’t feeling too well, and we’re fine. We can function. It just teaches you how resilient you are as a human. How much, I guess, to me, is how capable you are because you love this person so much more than anything ever before. It’s beautiful,” expressed Priyanka on the Jonas Brothers podcast, which also featured her husband Nick Jonas.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Many parents relate to disrupted sleep. From an internal medicine standpoint, how does long-term sleep deprivation affect health?

Dr Honey Savla, consultant, internal medicine, Wockhardt Hospitals Mumbai Central, said becoming a parent usually means dealing with interrupted sleep. “While many new parents learn to handle broken sleep, it’s crucial to know that handling it is not the same as the body adjusting. The body can temporarily operate on very little sleep during tough times, but it doesn’t remove the biological need for enough rest,” said Dr Savla.

Here’s what one should note (Photo: Freepik) Here’s what one should note (Photo: Freepik)

Sleep is when the body repairs tissues, regulates hormones, boosts immunity, and stores memories. “When sleep is regularly cut short, these critical functions suffer. Even if someone believes they can manage, chronic sleep deprivation can hurt focus, slow reaction times, increase irritability, and impact decision-making. Over time, it also raises the risk of high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, heart disease, anxiety, and depression,” mentioned Dr Savla.

Getting as little as 1.5 hours of sleep now and then is unlikely to cause long-term harm if followed by enough recovery sleep. “However, living on so little sleep for long stretches is not healthy or sustainable. In fact, chronically sleep-deprived people often don’t realise how much their alertness and performance have dropped because the brain slowly gets used to feeling tired without fully restoring normal function,” remarked Dr Savla.

It is also vital to build good sleep habits once the baby’s schedule becomes more regular.

Dr Savla noted that if ongoing sleep deprivation comes with excessive daytime sleepiness, frequent headaches, mood swings, memory issues, or trouble functioning at work or while driving, it shouldn’t be brushed off as just part of parenting.

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“Seeking medical advice is essential, as a lack of sleep can harm both physical and mental health. Sleep is not a luxury; it’s a basic need. While parents often make short-term sacrifices, getting back to healthy sleep should always be a goal when circumstances allow,” said Dr Savla.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.