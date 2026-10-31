Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Diwaloween’ décor blends spooky with sparkle

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Diwali and Halloween have distinct visual traditions, but they can coexist in the same home. Priyanka Chopra recently showcased the ideal décor for this combination on her Los Angeles balcony, calling it “Diwaloween Season.”
The space is beautifully illuminated with warm lights, and a giant black spider adds a spooky touch, harmoniously blending elements of both Diwali and Halloween.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
Take a look:
How can you give your home a ‘Diwaloween’ get-up
With both festivals falling close together, a cohesive décor scheme can make it easier to transition from one celebration to the other without redoing an entire room. However, a balance is important.
Vijai Subramaniam, Chairman & Co-Founder, Royaloak Furniture, says, “Natural textures, ceramic accents, and neutral-toned accessories work well as a starting point. Vases with dried stems, for instance, can add height and texture to a console or dining table, while sculptural showpieces and decorative wall plates can bring colour and character to a room. These elements can remain in place for both celebrations.”
After keeping the basic decor the same, you can make subtle changes for each festival.
“To bring in the Halloween mood, a few themed additions, such as miniature pumpkins, bats, or black and orange accents, can be added without disrupting the overall look. On the other hand, when it is time to bring in Diwali, metallic accents, tall candles, and traditional festive elements can add a sense of occasion,” he explains.
Play with lighting as well
Diwali is about light, warmth and togetherness, while Halloween allows for a more playful, theatrical approach.
Pritika Singh, Founder, MOHH, explains how lighting itself can change the character of the room.
“For Diwali, use diyas at thresholds, warm lamps and lanterns to create an inviting atmosphere. For Halloween, introduce a slightly dramatic mood through shadows, darker accents, and decorative lighting,” she says.
Singh advises against decorating every corner. Instead, an entrance console with an urli, marigolds, and diyas can celebrate Diwali, while a bookshelf or side table with pumpkins and sculptural accents can carry the Halloween theme.
A shared colour palette
A unifying colour scheme can help bring the spaces together.
Singh says that colours like burnt orange, deep burgundy, brass and earthy neutrals work across both celebrations without making the décor look mismatched.
“Clear unnecessary objects from surfaces, choose one focal point for each area, and leave enough breathing space around the decorations. Use trays for smaller accessories so they can be moved easily when guests arrive,” she suggests.
Good festive styling should let both celebrations retain their identity while making the home feel welcoming, personal, and comfortable.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.