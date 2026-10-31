Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Diwaloween’ décor blends spooky with sparkle

Diwali and Halloween have distinct visual traditions, but they can coexist in the same home. Priyanka Chopra recently showcased the ideal décor for this combination on her Los Angeles balcony, calling it “Diwaloween Season.”

The space is beautifully illuminated with warm lights, and a giant black spider adds a spooky touch, harmoniously blending elements of both Diwali and Halloween.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

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A glimpse of Priyanka Chopra’s Diwaloween decor (Image Source: Instagram/priyankachopra) A glimpse of Priyanka Chopra’s Diwaloween decor (Image Source: Instagram/priyankachopra)

How can you give your home a ‘Diwaloween’ get-up

With both festivals falling close together, a cohesive décor scheme can make it easier to transition from one celebration to the other without redoing an entire room. However, a balance is important.