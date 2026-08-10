Priyanka Chopra recalls holding daughter Malti Marie for the first time: ‘1 pound 11 ounces’

Priyanka Chopra, 44, recently recalled her memory of holding her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas for the first time. “She was on my chest for the first time and almost 27 and a half weeks. She was so tiny that her fingers felt like butterflies on me. 1 pound 11 ounces. In that moment, I was like, I will go any lengths on Earth to protect her. It’s a feeling I have never felt before. And I think every first-time parent says that. But it’s your heart beating outside the body,” Chopra told Jay Shetty on his podcast.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

Opening up about her vulnerability, Priyanka added how her husband Nick Jonas and she were a complete team and protective of her. “And especially with her, because she was so vulnerable, I became a tigress about everything. From her nutrition, her medication to her transfusions, Nick and I as a team…we didn’t have to talk to each other…it was just done. We still look at one another, and we have the diaper bag, bath essentials…little things…make sure she has milk…just to make sure she gets to that weight…just survives….was the only order of business. Everything else took a backseat. And the day she was home, she was still so tiny. And I have a temple in my house with a big Lord Shiva idol. He has guided me through every difficult moment in my life. That’s the first time I really wept. I wept for the grace that she survived. Gratitude. IVF is tough. We had a havan…we had her naming ceremony….and then it became real.”

When Priyanka Chopra shared the story of holding her premature daughter for the first time, weighing barely 1 pound 11 ounces, one statement stood out. She said she became “a tigress.” In that moment, nothing else mattered except protecting her child and helping her survive. Her priorities changed instantly, and together with husband Nick Jonas, every decision revolved around their daughter’s well-being. While her story is deeply personal, it reflects a much larger shift taking place across the world. “Parenting today is no longer just about raising children. It is about raising emotionally healthy human beings,” reflected Delnna Rrajesh, psychotherapist and relationship breakthrough coach.

“Previous generations often focused on providing food, education, discipline and financial security. Today’s parents certainly value those too, but they are asking far deeper questions like ‘How do I communicate without shaming?’, ‘How do I discipline without creating fear?’, ‘How do I build confidence without creating entitlement?’, and ‘How do I help my child express emotions safely?'”

Here’s what Priyanka shared about motherhood (Photo: Freepik) Here’s what Priyanka shared about motherhood (Photo: Freepik)

These questions mark the beginning of conscious parenting.

Perhaps the biggest difference is that parents are no longer only looking at their children’s behaviour. They are looking at themselves. “Many adults today recognise that they are carrying unresolved wounds from their own childhood. They grew up feeling unheard, criticised, emotionally neglected, compared, controlled or constantly trying to earn love and approval. Some learnt that emotions should be suppressed. Others never experienced healthy conflict resolution, emotional safety or unconditional acceptance,” shared Delnna.

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The beautiful shift is that this generation is choosing to stop that cycle.

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More parents are attending parenting programmes, therapy, psychotherapy, emotional wellness workshops and personal development courses than ever before. “They understand that children learn far more from who we are than from what we tell them,” shared Delnna.

Also Read | From making eye contact to smelling amazing: Things Priyanka Chopra learnt from her parents

Another encouraging shift is the changing role of fathers. Parenting is increasingly becoming a shared responsibility. Both mothers and fathers are more hands-on, emotionally involved and mindful than ever before. “Whether it is changing diapers, attending school meetings, managing routines, comforting a crying child or making important decisions together, parenting is becoming a partnership rather than a predefined role,” said Delnna.

And perhaps that is the most powerful legacy we can leave behind.

Priyanka Chopra has been trending on Google for the past 24 hours.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.