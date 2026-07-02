Priyanka Chopra on gender roles: ‘Cleaning and cooking aren’t women’s work’; an expert weighs in

Actor Priyanka Chopra has weighed in on the ongoing conversation around gender roles at home, arguing that everyday household responsibilities should not be assigned based on whether someone is a man or a woman. Speaking at Cannes Lions, she challenged the long-held belief that cooking, cleaning, and managing the home are primarily women’s responsibilities. “Cleaning and cooking aren’t women’s work. They’re basic adulting. Don’t confuse gender with laziness,” she said, highlighting the need for a more equal division of responsibilities within families.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

During the same conversation, Priyanka also reflected on how opportunities have changed for aspiring filmmakers and creators. Looking back at the entertainment industry, she said, “If you wanted to get into filmmaking, you used to have to figure out what department you wanted to be in. It was really hard to get into the industry.” She contrasted that with today’s digital landscape, adding, “If you feel like you have an idea, shoot it, put it on YouTube, and it can become Obsession, the movie that just came out right now. What a wonderful time to be an entertainer, to be in the entertainment business.”

Priyanka’s comments highlight two conversations that extend far beyond the film industry — how households can move towards more equitable partnerships, and how traditional ideas about gender continue to shape expectations at home. We asked an expert to explain why these patterns persist and how couples can build healthier, more balanced relationships.

Why household chores are still seen as women’s work

Gurleen Baruah, Existential Analyst at That Culture Thing, tells indianexpress.com, “Many of these beliefs are rooted in conditioning and traditional gender roles that have been passed down through generations. Even though society has changed, many families continue to unconsciously repeat the patterns they grew up seeing. Household responsibilities are often associated with gender rather than viewed as shared life responsibilities.

An unequal division of labour does not automatically damage a relationship if both partners genuinely agree with the arrangement. “However, when the imbalance is persistent, feels unfair, or goes unacknowledged, it can gradually lead to resentment, emotional exhaustion, burnout, and relationship strain. One partner may begin to feel unseen or taken for granted. Healthy relationships are not built on rigid roles but on fairness, mutual respect, and the ability to adapt as life circumstances change,” explains Baruah.

Building a fairer division of household chores Click each step to discover practical ways couples can share responsibilities without creating conflict: Story continues below this ad 🏡 Start with the right mindset Recognise that running a home is a shared responsibility, not one person’s job. This creates the foundation for fair conversations. 🗣️ Have an open conversation Discuss what needs to be done, who enjoys or is better suited to certain tasks, and what feels manageable based on each person’s schedule. Focus on understanding rather than blaming. 🤝 Think like a team Just like a good workplace team, communicate, plan and adjust when circumstances change. Approach the issue as “us versus the problem”, not “you versus me.” ✅ The key takeaway When couples work together to solve challenges instead of keeping score, conversations become more productive and far less likely to create resentment. Story continues below this ad

Raising children with shared responsibility

Children learn far more from what they see than from what they are told. Parents may teach equality, but if everyday behaviour consistently reflects unequal roles, those actions become the child’s definition of what is “normal.” Baruah shares, “That’s why parents need to model the behaviour they hope to see.” She says that this doesn’t mean every task has to be split perfectly every day. Rather, children should regularly see teamwork, mutual respect, flexibility, and shared responsibility at home.

“Cooking, cleaning, and caregiving are life skills, not gender skills. When boys and girls grow up seeing both parents contribute in different ways and appreciate each other’s efforts, they carry those beliefs into adulthood. These early experiences become the foundation for healthier, more respectful relationships in the future,” concludes the expert.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.