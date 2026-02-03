‘We used to call her mom’: Priyanka Chopra and Dia Mirza were once guided by Miss India rival Lara Dutta; how helping others can strengthen your performance

Former Miss Universe Lara Dutta once recalled how, during the Miss India pageant, she not only focused on winning but also took the time to help her fellow contestants Priyanka Chopra and Dia Mirza. This meant showing them how to apply makeup, helping with outfits, and offering guidance, even though they were technically her rivals.

When questioned by Simi Garewal on her chat show about not being “competitive enough,” Lara explained, “With me is you keep your focus where you wanted it to be. I mean, for me it was winning Miss India and Miss Universe, entire focus is there, but at the same time you don’t forget that you are human and achievements or failures, without trying to sound morbid, once you’re gone aren’t really going to matter.”

Lara added that moments of helping others matter to her more than trophies: “You know you get very few moments in your life when you reach out and do something for someone and those are the moments that meet life. And if I can’t do that then I am not living and I don’t want any of it because that’s the most important thing for me.”

Priyanka Chopra, who was 17 at the time, had previously shared how much she valued Lara’s support, saying, “I looked up to Lara quite a bit, because she’d had so much experience. Dia was 18, and I was 17, and we were like these little babes. We used to call Lara ‘mom’. I wouldn’t know what to wear, or how my makeup was. And I remember one time she took me to the bathroom, and she showed me the right makeup to use for my skin. Totally look up to her for that.”

Priyanka Chopra, who was 17 at the time, had previously shared how much she valued Lara Dutta’s support (Source: Express archive photo) Priyanka Chopra, who was 17 at the time, had previously shared how much she valued Lara Dutta’s support (Source: Express archive photo)

So, why do some people choose to extend kindness to others even when they’re in direct competition?

Psychologist Rasshi Gurnani tells indianexpress.com, “As a psychologist, I see Lara Dutta’s approach as a classic example of high emotional intelligence at play. Some people choose to extend kindness in competitive situations because they operate from a mindset of abundance rather than scarcity. They believe there’s enough room for everyone to shine, and that someone else’s success doesn’t automatically diminish their own.”

She adds that this reduces anxiety, keeps them grounded, and allows them to perform with clarity instead of fear. “Such behaviour is also linked to intrinsic motivation, when the goal isn’t just the trophy but also the integrity with which you achieve it, you naturally make space for compassion.”

How helping others in high-pressure situations can strengthen your own confidence

“Helping others in high-pressure scenarios can actually boost confidence,” notes Gurnani, adding that when one extends support, they reinforce their own sense of capability — if they can lift someone else while carrying their own weight, they start to trust their own resilience more deeply. “Psychologically, acts of kindness trigger positive emotions and reduce stress hormones, creating a calmer, sharper mental state. This can give you a performance edge because you’re operating from stability, not survival mode,” states the expert.