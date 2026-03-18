‘A stranger followed her home’: Why Priyanka Chopra Jonas uses security to shield daughter Malti’s privacy; why protecting children’s autonomy is non-negotiable

Raising children in an increasingly digital and hyperconnected world has introduced new challenges for parents, particularly regarding privacy and safety. Recently, Priyanka Chopra Jonas spoke about why she prefers to keep her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, away from the public spotlight for now. Speaking on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast hosted by Amanda Hirsch, she explained that as her daughter grows older, she wants to give her as much privacy and normalcy as possible.

Priyanka said that her approach is centred on letting her child grow up without unnecessary attention while still understanding the reality of public curiosity. “As she’s growing older, we’ve started to also kind of just deflect a little bit. She moves around a lot, so we let her have as much anonymity as she can. It is her normal, and people will be curious about her, and I never want her to be fearful of that or judgmental or sceptical of the humans that she meets, because there are good people in the world, and I’ve had wonderful experiences with friends like that. It’s okay for her to be aware of it, but to have a sense of choice, I think, will be important (sic),” she said.