Priyanka Chopra spills her career and success secrets: ‘I am a big homework and prep girl’

Priyanka Chopra’s long-standing success is not a product of nepotism, nor does it come from being married to a global pop icon. The Bollywood actor shed blood, sweat and tears for years to achieve her international fame and wealth today. The secret to her success? Pure hard work and dedication to her craft.

In a recent conversation with her business partner, Anjula Acharia, to conclude India Week at Harvard Business School, the Barfi! actor opened up about valuing herself and working hard to own her success. “I am a big homework and prep girl; anything I do, I prepare and work for it. I do not believe in going somewhere unprepared. It should look spontaneous, but it does not need to be. That’s the art.”

Talking about how she stays rooted despite criticism, Priyanka said: “I don’t let myself get defined by someone else’s opinion of what I can do, or of my calibre. My calibre depends on my hard work and focus; through life’s experiences, I have learned to focus on my craft. Because what you know, or the knowledge you own, can never be taken away from you. Opportunities might, but if you know your craft, and you know your value and what you bring to the table, you can do it anywhere.”

Decoding Priyanka Chopra’s mindset

According to Srishti Vatsa, a counselling psychologist, confidence like Priyanka’s does not come just from being successful, but from how she built herself along the way. For her, success is not defined by how much she has struggled in life, but by how consistently she has worked with discipline, gratitude, and humility.

“That kind of self-assurance doesn’t come from fame. It comes from doing the work, failing, trying again, and persisting. Every time you do the hard thing without needing applause, you build that confidence,” she told indianexpress.com.

Rutuja Walawalkar, a Psychologist at Mpower, Aditya Birla Education Trust, added that, as human beings, the way we interpret our efforts deeply impacts not only how we perform but also how we experience life’s challenges. Hard work is effort directed towards a meaningful goal, often involving discipline, persistence, and sacrifice.

Viewing effort as meaningful hard work, rather than as perpetual struggle, encourages perseverance without emotional exhaustion. It helps individuals embrace the process, celebrate small milestones, and remain connected to their values.

Gratitude and humility play a transformative role here. Gratitude allows individuals to see effort as a privilege rather than a punishment. Instead of dwelling on what is lacking, gratitude helps us focus on the resources, opportunities, and support systems that enable hard work, she said, adding that humility, by contrast, reminds us to remain grounded regardless of how much we achieve.

“When one acknowledges that success is not just the result of personal effort but also of circumstances, guidance, and teamwork, it reduces ego-driven pressure and prevents over-identification with struggle,” Walawalkar shared.

However, self-awareness is important, and acknowledging one’s limitations is crucial for emotional resilience and success. “Recognising your shortcomings puts you in a growth mindset and helps manage emotions when facing setbacks. Instead of fixating on weaknesses, you can focus on improvement rather than perfection,” said Vatsa.

This understanding of oneself helps individuals reassess their skills realistically and encourages learning and collaboration rather than self-judgment. Whether in career shifts, personal growth, or creative pursuits, acknowledging when something isn’t working allows us to course-correct and focus on what truly makes us thrive.

