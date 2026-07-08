Priyanka Chopra’s airport hack for stress-free travel: ‘I hate going and being called back’

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On the one piece of advice for jetsetters, actor Priyanka Chopra recently mentioned that she swears by being “prepared for security checks” by keeping everything “organised”. “I fly a lot, and I find going through security very cumbersome. So, be prepared for it,” she said.
The Bluff, in a conversation with Condé Nast Traveller Middle East, continued, “Like be aware…keep your electronics together. Keep your papers in your hand. Make sure you know you have to take your shoes off. I hate going, then being called back, and having to do it again. So, I take pride in my checked-in baggage, with everything under 100 ml. I have my little zip-locks. So, I am very organised so that I can just get through security to the other side.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
If you’ve ever been the person frantically emptying pockets, or searching for a passport at the airport security with passengers waiting behind you, Priyanka’s travel advice may sound surprisingly relatable. To verify, we reached out to K Anuradha Suresh, an aviation expert and a Retired Senior AGM from Air India, who called it a “very practical piece of advice”.
“Most delays at security are not caused by the process itself but by a lack of preparation. Keeping documents handy, electronics accessible, and cabin baggage organised not only reduces stress for passengers but also improves overall airport throughput and security efficiency,” said Anuradha.
And Priyanka’s advice is one of those simple things that sounds obvious, but it genuinely makes air travel smoother for everyone—passengers, security staff, airline personnel, and fellow travellers, she added.
Even the Ministry of Civil Aviation’s Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) lists the following measures among others:
*Baggage limitations – Only one check-in bag and one cabin bag allowed
*Liquids, Aerosols, and Gels (LAGs): Liquids must be in individual containers of 100 ml or less and fit completely into a 1-quart transparent, resealable plastic bag.
*Arrive 2 hours prior for domestic flights and 3–4 hours prior for international flights.
*The process involves strict identity verification, physical frisking, and X-ray screening of both cabin and checked baggage
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.