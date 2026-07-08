Priyanka Chopra’s airport hack for stress-free travel: ‘I hate going and being called back’

On the one piece of advice for jetsetters, actor Priyanka Chopra recently mentioned that she swears by being “prepared for security checks” by keeping everything “organised”. “I fly a lot, and I find going through security very cumbersome. So, be prepared for it,” she said.

The Bluff, in a conversation with Condé Nast Traveller Middle East, continued, “Like be aware…keep your electronics together. Keep your papers in your hand. Make sure you know you have to take your shoes off. I hate going, then being called back, and having to do it again. So, I take pride in my checked-in baggage, with everything under 100 ml. I have my little zip-locks. So, I am very organised so that I can just get through security to the other side.”