‘I am having a very difficult time’: Princess Diana’s letters to friends during divorce from King Charles go up for auction

Princess Diana’s private correspondences to her friends, described as “an astonishing, confidential collection of 32 highly personal letters and cards written by the Princess of Wales to two of her closest friends”, are going up for sale. These deeply intimate letters were penned by Princess Diana to Susie and Tarek Kassem, during her divorce from King Charles.

For the unversed, Princess Diana and King Charles (then Prince Charles) got divorced in August 1996 after being separated in December 1992. A year later in 1997, Diana died in a tragic car accident in Paris.

Lay’s Auctioneers, the auction house responsible for selling the letters, said that they will be sold in individual lots in their next ‘Antiques and Interiors Sale’ to be held on February 16.

Susie and Tarek treasured these letters for over 25 years but they don’t wish to pass on the responsibility of the ownership of these “poignant documents” to their children or grandchildren. As such, they have decided to sell the letters and use the proceeds of the sale to support some of the charities that were close to Susie and Diana’s hearts, the auction house mentioned.

It added, “Susie & Tarek feel extremely privileged that they had the opportunity to get to know the Princess so closely. Throughout their friendship, the Kassems were always amazed at the incredible effect Diana had on anyone who came into contact with her, whether in the street, theatre, restaurant or elsewhere.”

According to Lay’s Auctioneers, Diana’s “electrifying presence” transcends time with people’s fascination with Princess Diana hardly waning since her unfortunate demise. “At Lay’s Auctions, we have seen how thrilled people are by the opportunity to own something of hers, particularly something as personal as her own handwritten letters; they liken it to owning the treasured relic of a saint.”

With this auction, Diana’s friends want to give other people the opportunity of acquiring “a memento” of the Princess and support the causes close to her heart.

The auction house further revealed that the Kassems have kept some of their more personal and confidential letters. “But largely this collection of over 30 letters and notecards illustrate Diana’s immensely warm and loving disposition in a charming and delightful manner. Some letters do touch on the enormous stress she was experiencing during periods of very public heartbreak, yet her strength of character and her generous and witty disposition shine through.”

Calling it “an extraordinarily poignant collection of correspondence”, Lay’s Auctioneers said that these letters were written by one of the most important and influential women of the 20th century and document one of her most valued and significant friendships during the last 2 years of her life.

In one of the letters, shared by The Times, Diana apologised to the Kassems for cancelling plans to go to the opera together. “I am having a very difficult time and pressure is serious and coming from all sides. It’s too difficult sometimes to keep one’s head up, and today I am on my knees and just longing for this divorce to go through as the possible cost is tremendous,” she wrote in the letter dated April 28, 1996.

According to the outlet, Diana also on wrote about being isolated and about her fears of her phone being bugged.

In another letter, dated May 20, 1996, she wrote, “If I’d known a year ago what I’d experience going through this divorce I never would have consented. It’s desperate and ugly.”

