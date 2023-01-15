‘At least one will end up like me, the spare’: Prince Harry ‘worries’ about Prince William’s three children

Prince Harry’s recently-released memoir, titled Spare, created waves with some shocking and intimate revelations about the British royal family. Now, in an interview with The Telegraph, the Duke of Sussex expressed his concerns for the other ‘spares’ of the royal family, including the three children of Prince William and Kate Middleton – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

“As I know full well, within my family, if it’s not us, it’s going to be someone else,” he said, pointing to himself.

He continued by sharing that he had talked about his worry with William before. “And though William and I have talked about it once or twice, and he has made it very clear to me that his kids are not my responsibility, I still feel a responsibility knowing that out of those three children, at least one will end up like me, the spare. And that hurts, that worries me,” he said.

Harry also said that he left out some stories about his brother, the Prince of Wales, and his father (Source: AP/File) Harry also said that he left out some stories about his brother, the Prince of Wales, and his father (Source: AP/File)

For the unversed, ‘Their heir and the spare’ or ‘the spare to the heir’ is a common phrase used to describe the monarch and his/her sibling. As such, the term ‘spare’ refers to Prince Harry’s longtime label as the backup king should Prince William – ‘the heir’ – not become the monarch.

In his memoir, Harry revealed that his father, King Charles III, called him a “spare” on the day of his birth. “Wonderful! Now you’ve given me an Heir and a Spare — my work is done,” he wrote that Charles told his mother, Princess Diana.

ALSO READ | Prince Harry opens up about seeking therapy in his memoir

In the interview, Harry also said that he left out some stories about his brother, the Prince of Wales, and his father. “But there are some things that have happened, especially between me and my brother, and to some extent between me and my father, that I just don’t want the world to know. Because I don’t think they would ever forgive me,” he said.

He added, “Now you could argue that some of the stuff I’ve put in there, well, they will never forgive me anyway. But the way I see it is, I’m willing to forgive you for everything you’ve done, and I wish you’d actually sat down with me, properly, and instead of saying I’m delusional and paranoid, actually sit down and have a proper conversation about this, because what I’d really like is some accountability and an apology to my wife.”

Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!