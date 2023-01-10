Prince Harry opens up about seeking therapy in his memoir

Prince Harry’s much-talked-about memoir, Spare, was released today and, as evident from the various excerpts, offers an intimate glimpse into his life, especially his tumultuous relationship with the royal family. Opening up about his mental health in the book, the Duke of Sussex also mentioned how he sought therapy to resolve his issues and regulate his emotions in a better way.

Detailing a heated argument with Meghan Markle when he snapped at her, he wrote, “Maybe the wine went to my head. Maybe the weeks of battling the press had worn me down. For some reason, when the conversation took an unexpected turn, I became touchy. Then angry. Disproportionately, sloppily angry… I was also just over-sensitive that night. I thought: ‘Why’s she having a go at me?’ I snapped at her, spoke to her harshly [and] cruelly. As the words left my mouth, I could feel everything in the room come to a stop. The gravy stopped bubbling, and the molecules of air stopped orbiting. Even Nina Simone seemed to pause.”

He added that Meghan walked out of the room at that point and made it clear to Harry that she would not tolerate being spoken to like that and would not raise her children in an environment breeding such anger and disrespect.

“It came from somewhere deep inside, somewhere that needed to be excavated, and it was obvious that I could use some help with the job… ‘I’ve tried therapy,’ I told her. ‘Willy told me to go. Never found the right person.’ [It] didn’t work. ‘No,’ she said softly. ‘Try again.’” Harry added further.

Prince Harry’s memoir “Spare” arrives in bookstores on Tuesday, providing a varied portrait of the Duke of Sussex and the royal family. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Prince Harry’s memoir “Spare” arrives in bookstores on Tuesday, providing a varied portrait of the Duke of Sussex and the royal family. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

In another excerpt from the book, Harry recounted an instance from 2019 when he became overwhelmed at the 2019 WellChild awards ceremony and Prince William expressed concerns about his mental health. “He said I wasn’t well. He said again that I needed help. I reminded him that I was doing therapy,” Harry wrote, adding that the Prince of Wales asked to join one of his therapy sessions.

“In fact, he’d recently told me he wanted to accompany me to a session because he suspected I was being ‘brainwashed’,” he added. Harry claimed that William believed he “was unwell” because of his decision to step down from their royal duties. “After months of therapy, after working hard to become more aware, more independent, I was a stranger to my older brother. He could no longer relate to me — tolerate me. Or maybe it was just the stress of the last few years, the last few decades, finally pouring out,” he wrote further.

In one of the first viral excerpts from the book in which Harry revealed his physical fight with William over Meghan, he said that while he didn’t immediately tell his wife about the scuffle, he did call his therapist to seek help.

Prior to this, the Duke had opened up about mental health and therapy during the 2021 tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Emphasising the importance of therapy to comprehend and master your emotions, Aishwarya Raj, Clinical Psychologist practising in Delhi-NCR, said, “It makes sense (and is reassuring) to seek out psychotherapy if you are suffering from psychological and bodily issues as a result of emotional overload. The most important skill learnt through psychotherapy is emotion regulation. To help an individual understand and manage emotions principles from CBT, DBT, mindfulness, and other humanitarian approaches are used. Apart from this, psychotherapy also helps individuals to identify, acknowledge, and describe their emotions.”

She added that therapy allows unconditional self-love and self-acceptance that, ultimately, results in emotional regulation. “It prevents people from avoiding feelings and choosing actions that impact their well-being. It helps people to learn better decision-making, constructive critical thinking, and problem-solving skills,” she said.

