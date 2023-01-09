Prince Harry reveals he asked Meghan Markle to wear ‘little’ makeup to meet King Charles

Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, which is all set to hit the bookstores tomorrow is already making waves with several explosive, tell-all snippets from the book going viral on the internet. In one such revelation, the Duke of Sussex wrote that he gave some tips to Meghan Markle before her first meeting with King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla. “Meg looked beautiful,” he wrote, sharing that the former Suits actor opted for a “full skirt, patterned with flowers” for the meeting his father.

Harry added that he made sure Meghan wore her dark brown hair down as “Pa likes it when women wear their hair down”. Also, he asked her to wear only a “little” bit of makeup because the monarch “didn’t approve of women who wore a lot.”

Harry also prepared Meghan to follow the proper greeting protocol. “Meg and I had rehearsed this moment several times. For Pa, curtsy. Say, ‘your royal highness’ or ‘sir,’” he wrote in the book, adding that he advised her to the king a kiss only if he “leans in” and a handshake if he doesn’t.

For Charles’ wife, Camilla, Harry said that curtsy wasn’t “necessary”, which left Meghan shocked. According to the Duke, the practice paid off and the four of them spent the evening making small talk and talking about their “fur babies“.

While the first meeting went well, Harry recalled that it quickly turned sour as Charles told him there wasn’t “enough money” for Meghan to be a part of the royal family. “Pa might have dreaded the rising cost of maintaining us, but what he really couldn’t stomach was someone new dominating the monarchy, grabbing the limelight, someone shiny and new coming in and overshadowing him,” he wrote.

He added that King Charles had “lived through that before” when he was married to his mother, the late Princess Diana.

In another excerpt of the book, Harry also mentioned that Meghan regretted her outfit choice the first time she met Queen Elizabeth II. Unaware that she is going to meet the Queen that day, the Duchess of Sussex had worn jeans and a black sweater.

When they entered the home, Harry saw that the Queen was wearing “a bright coloured dress and matching hat”. He added, “I could see Meg regretting her jeans and black sweater. I was also regretting my shabby trousers. We didn’t plan. I wanted to tell Granny, but she was busy asking about Meghan’s visit.”

