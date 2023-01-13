Prince Harry opens up about Meghan Markle’s miscarriage, Queen Elizabeth’s advice to induce labour

Amid a series of shocking revelations made by Prince in his memoir Spare, released on Tuesday, the Duke of Sussex also opened up about how he and Meghan Markle mourned the miscarriage which happened in July 2020, when their son Archie Harrison was 1.

Towards the end of the book’s 82nd chapter, Harry revealed that Meghan showed the first signs of a miscarriage on the “first morning” in their new home in Montecito. She experienced “abdominal pains” and bleeding before collapsing to the floor, making them run to the hospital immediately.

“The doctor walked into the room, I didn’t hear one word she said, I just watched her face, her body language. I already knew. We both did,” he wrote, adding that he and Meghan “both wept” and left the hospital feeling “totally hopeless” with their “unborn child”.

“A tiny package,” Harry wrote further. “We went to a place, a secret place only we knew.”

He added: “Under a spreading banyan tree, while Meg wept, I dug a hole with my hands and set the tiny package softly in the ground.”

Meghan had first talked about the miscarriage in an essay for The New York Times. She said that the day “began as ordinarily as any other day” but she felt a sharp cramp after changing Archie’s diaper. “I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second,” the Duchess of Sussex wrote.

In the book, Prince Harry also talked about the time when Queen Elizabeth told Meghan the “best way to induce labour“. He wrote that the late monarch and Meghan “really bonded” on their first joint engagement in June 2018.

He quoted Meghan as saying, “We talked about how much I wanted to be a mom and she told me the best way to induce labour was a good bumpy car ride! I told her I’d remember that when the time came.”

The Sussexes first embraced parenthood in May 2019 with the birth of their son, Archie. In June 2021, they welcome their daughter, Lilibet Diana, in California.

