‘Her efforts will motivate many others’: PM Narendra Modi hails tribal woman for preserving more than 150 varieties of millet seeds

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated Lahari Bai, a 27-year-old tribal woman from Madhya Pradesh’s Dindori, for preserving more than 150 rare millet varieties through its seeds. Also called Shree Ann, millets have come to the forefront as part of India and the world observing 2023 as the International Year of Millets.

The prime minister tweeted, “Proud of Lahari Bai, who has shown remarkable enthusiasm towards Shree Ann. Her efforts will motivate many others.”

In a video shared by DD News, from her two-room house in Dindori, Lahari can be seen working with millets like kutki, sanwa, and kodo. “We decided to preserve seeds that were no longer to be found. We distributed them to the farmers and once they harvested their crops, we took the seeds back. Now, we now have 16 different types of rare millet seeds,” Lahari told the channel.

According to the report, Lahari grew the crops in her field and then distributed the seeds to the farmers in her village. The journey is now more than a decade old. She also began to distribute the seeds free of cost to 64 other villages.

Recognising at her passion for preserving the rare millet seeds, her name has been forwarded by the village head for scholarship to ICAR-Vivekananda Parvatiya Krishi Anusandhan Sansthan, Jodhpur.

While many people know about ragi, jowar, and bajra, there are many lesser-known varieties of millet. (Photo: pexels) While many people know about ragi, jowar, and bajra, there are many lesser-known varieties of millet. (Photo: pexels)

Millet is a common term to categorise small-seeded grasses that are often termed nutri-cereals or dryland-cereals, and includes sorghum, pearl millet, foxtail millet, ragi, proso millet, barnyard millet and kodo millet, among others.

The Government of India led the initiative for an International Year of Millet 2023 through the United Nations and garnered support from many countries. Earlier, the country had observed 2018 as the National Year of Millets to boost the production of the nutrient-rich cereal.

Why are they becoming popular?

Millets need a third of the water required by rice. “They are hardy grains that can withstand long periods of drought and require little pesticides or fertilisers to thrive, truly making them super grains – good for us, good for the farmers and good for the planet,” said Meghana Narayan, co-founder, Wholsum Foods Pvt Ltd (maker of millet-based food brands Slurrp Farm and Millé).

How are they useful?

Recent studies are suggesting evidence related to the nutraceutical benefit of millets, mentioned registered dietitian Garima Goyal. “Millet grains can help in reducing blood cholesterol, preventing heart disease, managing diabetes and aid in weight management. Millets are indeed the golden grain and are produced widely in India. Various varieties of millets come in different proportions of essential nutrients. Millets are rich in dietary fibre, essential in preventing chronic diseases. Finger millet or ragi or nachni is the most commonly used millet in all households which contains many essential amino acids,” said Goyal.

