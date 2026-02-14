Prateik Smita Patil on developing a hate for parents in his growing up years: ‘1000 per cent we are capable’

Prateik Smita Patil, formerly Prateik Babbar, opened up about developing a hate for his parents, which came from a space of unresolved trauma, while growing up. Prateik shared that he hadn’t identified himself as the son of yesteryear actor Smita Patil for the longest time. “I was still battling with my own identity. I didn’t accept it back then, but I have embraced it with grace and pride. Now I am Prateik Smita Patil, and I have completely embraced her identity. Earlier, it was difficult. Rather, I was confused with what I was,” Prateik, 38, said.

He also recalled that since Smita passed away during childbirth, he “didn’t spend time with her and because of that, I developed a hate for her and my father. Both my parents”. “Being unavailable, growing up and everything…being different…people treating me differently and looking at me with pity…it was just different…I think because of that, I started hating them…I didn’t want to be associated with them. So as much as people were comparing me to her, jo hai so hai (it is what it is). It didn’t bother me…it didn’t affect me…I don’t care…it was more like let people speak…let them say…what they had to say…”