Prateik Smita Patil on developing a hate for parents in his growing up years: ‘1000 per cent we are capable’

Acknowledging that the Babbars and him did try to make "amends and tried to form a bond", Prateik Smita Patil expressed that "we never shared...a close (bond)...

By: Lifestyle Desk
4 min readNew DelhiFeb 14, 2026 01:00 AM IST
Prateik Smita PatilPrateik Smita Patil shares his thoughts on rebellion (Photo: Prateik Smita Patil/Instagram)
Make us preferred source on Google

Prateik Smita Patil, formerly Prateik Babbar, opened up about developing a hate for his parents, which came from a space of unresolved trauma, while growing up. Prateik shared that he hadn’t identified himself as the son of yesteryear actor Smita Patil for the longest time. “I was still battling with my own identity. I didn’t accept it back then, but I have embraced it with grace and pride. Now I am Prateik Smita Patil, and I have completely embraced her identity. Earlier, it was difficult. Rather, I was confused with what I was,” Prateik, 38, said.

He also recalled that since Smita passed away during childbirth, he “didn’t spend time with her and because of that, I developed a hate for her and my father. Both my parents”. “Being unavailable, growing up and everything…being different…people treating me differently and looking at me with pity…it was just different…I think because of that, I started hating them…I didn’t want to be associated with them. So as much as people were comparing me to her, jo hai so hai (it is what it is). It didn’t bother me…it didn’t affect me…I don’t care…it was more like let people speak…let them say…what they had to say…”

Adding, the Dhobi Ghat actor told Bollywood Bubble that “1000 per cent, we are capable of hating our parents”. “Very generically, in our teens, whether we had trauma or not, we hate our parents. The emotions we feel in our teens and the 20s…it’s spiralling and I don’t think we can feel those emotions much later…I think it is normal for teenagers to rebel against their parents…that rebellion can be without a cause and can easily turn into hate…”

smita patil photos Raj Babbar and Smita Patil (Express Archives)

When it comes to trauma, it is very easy to hate your parents…” when you know that something wasn’t right…it’s extremely difficult to forgive”, he added.

Acknowledging that the Babbars and him did try to make “amends and tried to form a bond”, he added, “we never shared…a close (bond)…I couldn’t have this (forgiveness) conversation with him…and it’s okay…it is just the nature of the situation”.

He also emphasised how it is extremely easy to hate, but challenging to forgive and forget. “I would advise something which has helped me with deep-rooted trauma. It’s difficult to forgive, but you have to…you have to be the bigger person, but don’t forget. If you forget, then you are dishonouring the emotions that you went through…those emotions were real…they destroy…they tear you apart…unless you are in a position when you are okay….for a person like me…I don’t think I will forget…I have forgiven…”

How rebellion can turn into hate/trauma, and what can help

Story continues below this ad

While rebellion is normal; and there is a possibility that your needs, emotions or how you are feeling was chronically invalidated, or not paid attention to, that’s when then you tend to have some trauma where rebellion is not out of basic teenage burst or anger, but it is more deep-rooted, said clinical psychologist Divya Ratan.

Acceptance is key to understanding what has gone wrong. “This includes all of it, the sadness, the neglect, the anger, and the guilt, without you judging yourself,” said Divya.

Setting boundaries in terms of your physical space also helps.

Also Read | Suniel Shetty pens emotional note after becoming a grandfather; what true happiness really means

Therapy and journaling help a lot, where you mention all the thoughts you can’t openly talk about. “Once you go to therapy, they teach you how to re-parent yourself in terms of the emotions. Forgiving a person and moving on is the most valued emotion you can show in these situations,” said Divya.

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Lifestyle
These animals aren't afraid of fire
fire
The death of the bad boy trope: How the female gaze is redefining romance in 2026
What women want to see more of in romance
Dizziness and drops: Why fasting isn't safe for all blood pressure patients
blood pressure
'In India, colourism is so deep-rooted': Bhavitha Mandava makes history as second Indian woman on British Vogue cover
Bhavitha Mandava British Vogue
Advertisement
PHOTOS
tv shows
Must-watch shows for every Bridgerton fan
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Must Read
Pakistan spinners vs India: Why Ajantha Mendis backs Abrar Ahmed and Saim Ayub at Premadasa
Pakistan
Aryansh from Delhi, Sohaib from Gaya and Junaid from Multan: UAE's match-winners against Canada
Aryansh
Blessing Muzarabani, the boy who bowled without a shoe, knocked over Australia at T20 World Cup
Muzarabani
India's computer vision health startup Krigat wins Supernova AI MEA in Cairo
India’s health AI startup Krigat celebrates after winning the Supernova AI MEA 2026 overall champion title in Cairo, taking home a $10,000 equity-free cash prize.
Sony State of Play February 2026: every game announced and revealed
The showcase featured brand-new titles, long-awaited sequels, surprise remasters and fresh trailers for some of the industry’s most anticipated games. (Image: Playstation)
‘Digital trade has not kept pace with technology’: Business Software Alliance CEO Victoria Espinel
Victoria Espinel
These animals aren't afraid of fire
fire
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Elderly woman in Kerala’s Kozhikode wins internet after refusing to allow scooter on footpath; video goes viral
Kerala elderly woman refuse to allow scooter on footpath
'Zero AI intervention’: Stunning video of a black panther and leopard drinking together in Karnataka's Bhadra Reserve goes viral
Leopard Black Panther drinking drinking together in Karnataka's Bhadra Reserve
Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal gets 8,000 emails after calling ex-employees back: ‘Find my number and WhatsApp me’
Deepinder Goyal Zomato
Massive sinkhole swallows Shanghai road near metro site, viral CCTV captures terrifying moment
Shanghai road collapse
This autorickshaw driver's daughter always travels with him; the reason has moved thousands
autorickshaw driver's daughter travels with him
Feb 13: Latest News
Advertisement