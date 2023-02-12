scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 12, 2023
Would you try this Queen Victoria-approved popular British dessert? (recipe inside)

Chef Utkarsh Bhalla shared the recipe for this delicious cake that you must try to make your weekend even sweeter

Victoria sponge cake recipeThe Victoria Sandwich Cake of the Victoria Sponge is a classic English dessert (Source: Chef Utkarsh Bhalla)

Queen Victoria was known to have a rich appetite for scrumptious desserts, especially with her tea each afternoon. Among other dishes that she enjoyed, the Queen is believed to have developed a special liking for a simple sponge cake which she first relished at Anna’s – the Duchess of Bedford – afternoon tea party. While Anna is credited for the creation of afternoon tea, Victoria soon adopted the concept with the sponge cake being her favourite item. After the death of her husband, Prince Albert, it came to be known as the ‘Victoria Sponge Cake’ or ‘Victoria Sandwich Cake’.

What sets this cake apart is that it starts with first creaming the butter and sugar together. This gives the simple recipe a unique and fluffy bounce. So, how about whipping this delicious cake at home this Sunday? Chef Utkarsh Bhalla, who is the brand chef at the Sly Granny restaurants, loves making use of seasonal ingredients. And this Victoria Sandwich Cake is one that makes good use of strawberries, everyone’s favourite winter berry that also boasts many health benefits. As such, the chef shared the recipe for this delicious cake that you must try to make your weekend even sweeter.

Victoria Sandwich Cake

Ingredients:

For the cake:

Butter, 250gms
Sugar, 250 gms
Eggs,10 no
Flour, 250 gms
Vanilla essence, 5 ml
Baking powder, 5 gms

For the strawberry compote:

Frozen strawberries, 200 gms
Sugar, 50 gms

For layering:

Whipping cream, 200 gms

Victoria Sandwich Cake recipe The dessert uses fresh berries (Source: Chef Utkarsh Bhalla)

Method:

*To make the sponge cakes, first mix cream butter and sugar in a bowl. This is done by taking soft butter and beating it with the sugar till it gets light and airy.

*Once it is fluffy, then gradually add eggs to the mixture. Mix it well.

*Add all the dry ingredients – flour and baking powder – into this aerated butter-sugar mixture. Mix it all together.

*Lastly add the vanilla essence, give it another mix it again and pour it into the parchment-lined cake ring.

*Bake the cake at 180 C for 10 minutes at first, and then at 160 C for 20 minutes.

*Let it cool.

*For the compote, cook both ingredients together till the berries are cooked through and become thick in consistency.

*Once the cake is cooled, cut the sponge into two carefully. Layer it with whipped cream in the middle.

*Finally pour the berry compote on top, and garnish with fresh strawberries if you want. Your cake is now ready to eat!

