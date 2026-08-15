PM Modi keeps it striking with red Bandhani turban on Independence Day 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the historic Red Fort in New Delhi on India’s 80th Independence Day on Saturday. In his trademark style, the 75-year-old sported a striking traditional red tie-and-dye Bandhani pagdi (turban) handcrafted in Rajasthan with a long trailing end.

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In Rajasthan and Gujarat, pagdis symbolise honour, celebration, courage, and auspicious beginnings. Concurring, fashion designer Gautam Gupta told indianexpress.com, “It’s rooted in Indian culture and represents Made in India. He always wears India-made, and he has continued this tradition this year. This colour is a symbol of good luck.” This craft is centuries old and is especially famous in Jodhpur, Jaipur, Udaipur, Jamnagar, and Kutch, Gupta added.