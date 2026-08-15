PM Modi keeps it striking with red Bandhani turban on Independence Day 2026

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the historic Red Fort in New Delhi on India’s 80th Independence Day on Saturday. In his trademark style, the 75-year-old sported a striking traditional red tie-and-dye Bandhani pagdi (turban) handcrafted in Rajasthan with a long trailing end.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
In Rajasthan and Gujarat, pagdis symbolise honour, celebration, courage, and auspicious beginnings. Concurring, fashion designer Gautam Gupta told indianexpress.com, “It’s rooted in Indian culture and represents Made in India. He always wears India-made, and he has continued this tradition this year. This colour is a symbol of good luck.” This craft is centuries old and is especially famous in Jodhpur, Jaipur, Udaipur, Jamnagar, and Kutch, Gupta added.
Wearing a white kurta-pyjama and a chocolate-brown Nehru jacket, PM Modi complemented the ensemble with a tricolour pocket square. “Our honourable Prime Minister has always carried Indian textiles with pride, be it at international or domestic podiums. In his classic Jodhpuri jacket and pagdi, a statement of his Red Fort speeches, he signifies the rooted Indian look while embracing modern developments. He allowed the turban to become the visual centrepiece of the ensemble,” said Gupta.
Addressing the nation on Independence Day.https://t.co/Q67F6cB96x
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2026
Interestingly, PM Modi has been following his turban tradition every year. Last year, he wore a saffron turban for his 12th consecutive address to the nation from the historic ramparts of the Red Fort. In 2024, he had opted for a vibrant Rajasthani leheriya turban in the hues of orange, yellow, and green—a nod to tradition and a symbol of India’s rich cultural tapestry.
In other years, he has worn turbans in fiery red Jodhpuri Bandhej, yellow and multicoloured crisscross patterns, and even pink-yellow tie-and-dye versions. Interestingly, this year’s turban brought his Independence Day styles full circle. In 2014, during his first Red Fort address as Prime Minister, Modi had worn a bright red Bandhej turban. The 2026 version, however, was a more refined maroon variation—almost a deliberate nod to the beginning of his tenure.
Fashion designer Manish Tripathi, who has designed the attire of the Lord Ram idol in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, said Bandhej or Bandhani is an ancient dyeing technique using thousands of tiny hand-tied knots. The cloth is then “dipped in colour which gives it its distinct hues”.
“A single high-quality Bandhani fabric can take days or even weeks to produce, making the turban not just ceremonial headwear but a showcase of intricate Indian craftsmanship and a testament to vocal for local,” he explained.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.