‘Pine trees are underrated’: How they protect soil, store carbon and support livelihoods

Pine trees are often associated with the picturesque landscapes of the Himalayas, their tall trunks and evergreen foliage making them a familiar sight across India’s mountain regions. Beyond their visual appeal, these trees play an important role in supporting local livelihoods, holding soil together and absorbing carbon dioxide. However, planting pine trees extensively without considering the surrounding ecosystem can also create environmental challenges.

Environmentalist Jasmit Singh Arora, popularly known as the ‘Gutliman of India’, explains that pine trees should neither be dismissed as harmful nor treated as a universal solution to environmental problems. Instead, we must understand their benefits and drawbacks in the context of the landscapes where they grow.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

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How do pine trees benefit the environment?

“Pine trees are often underrated. But in the Himalayas, they are vital,” Arora said, highlighting their ability to grow in relatively poor soil conditions where some other tree species may struggle.

Pine trees can also help store carbon by absorbing carbon dioxide as they grow. This makes them relevant to climate change discussions, although a forest’s overall climate benefits also depend on its health, biodiversity, longevity, and fire susceptibility.

Beyond their ecological functions, pine trees have economic value. Their wood and resin can support local industries and livelihoods, providing resources for communities in mountain regions.

Their ability to tolerate relatively dry conditions and grow in challenging terrain also makes them an important part of certain Himalayan landscapes.

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Why can planting too many pine trees become a problem?

Despite these benefits, extensive pine plantations can create ecological challenges, particularly when they replace diverse native forests. “Planting only pine trees is harmful,” Arora said, emphasising that the problem lies in creating large areas dominated by a single species rather than maintaining a diverse forest ecosystem.

Another concern is forest fire risk. Dry pine needles can accumulate on the ground and provide combustible material during hot, dry periods. When conditions are favourable for fire, this litter can help flames spread. However, fire severity also depends on factors such as temperature, wind, humidity, terrain, and forest management.

Arora explained, “Water availability is another consideration. Pine forests interact with local water cycles through rainfall interception, groundwater recharge and the amount of water consumed by trees. The effects vary according to the species, density of the forest, soil conditions and local climate.”

In some settings, extensive tree cover can reduce the amount of water reaching streams and springs, making it important to consider local hydrology before undertaking large-scale planting projects.

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Are pine trees underrated? (Photo: Magnific) Are pine trees underrated? (Photo: Magnific)

Can pine trees help tackle climate change?

Pine trees can help mitigate climate change by storing carbon in their trunks, branches, roots, and surrounding soil. Their ability to grow in challenging conditions can also make them useful in some restoration projects. However, Arora cautioned against treating pine plantations as a universal solution to climate change.

“Large areas planted with a single tree species can be vulnerable to common threats, including fires, pests, diseases and changing weather conditions. If a forest burns, some of the carbon stored in its vegetation can return to the atmosphere,” he added.

According to Arora, the solution is not to eliminate pine trees but to maintain a better balance between pine and other locally appropriate tree species.

“Pine trees are not bad. They must be mixed with native trees, like oak, to keep the Himalayas healthy and safe,” he said.

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What should responsible tree-planting initiatives focus on?

Arora suggested selecting species suited to the local environment rather than prioritising a single fast-growing tree across different landscapes.

Responsible afforestation and restoration initiatives should consider:

Native species: Choose trees suited to the region’s ecology, soil and rainfall.

Forest diversity: Avoid replacing diverse natural forests with extensive single-species plantations.

Water availability: Assess how planting density and species selection could affect local springs, streams and groundwater.

Fire prevention: Manage dry vegetation and forest litter while accounting for local fire risks.

Long-term survival: Monitor the growth, health and survival of planted trees instead of measuring success only by the number of saplings distributed.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.