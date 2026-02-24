‘Picture nahi chali humari, tu baat to karegi na mujhse’: Kareena Kapoor recalls Aamir Khan’s vulnerable reaction after their film’s failure; psychologist weighs in

Failures are tough and can often make a person vulnerable, seething with self-doubt, fear of rejection, and guilt. Superstars are no exception to this. Kareena Kapoor shared one such experience, recalling how Aamir Khan, her co-lead and producer, was shattered after their film Laal Singh Chaddha flopped. “Of course, he was shattered. Het met me somewhere, and said ‘picture nahi chali na humari na. Tu baat to karegi na mujhse?'” (Our film flopped, you’ll still talk to me, right?)

Speaking to Anupama Chopra, Kareena added that the sentiment seemed more like an apology for involving her in a project that had fared so badly. “He meant saying that I’m sorry that the film flopped.” Natually, she shrugged off his guilt and said, ‘Come on, we are actors.’

Reflecting on the conversation, Dr Divya Shree K R, Consultant – Psychiatry, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore, said what Aamir went through is a universal experience, with many people tending to self-blame after a collaborative project fails, as she dissected this human behaviour.



1. Why do people fear personal rejection after a professional failure?



Dr Shree explains that people often fear personal rejection after a professional failure because they connect their self-worth with their success at work. “When something goes wrong, like losing a job, missing a goal, or being criticised, they start believing that others will see them as weak or less capable. This fear comes from a need for approval and acceptance.” She further pointed out that many people worry that failure makes them look unworthy of respect or friendship. Social pressure and comparisons with others can further intensify this feeling. “Instead of viewing failure as a learning step, they take it personally. Understanding that failure is a normal part of growth and not a reflection of one’s value can help reduce the fear of personal rejection,” the psychiatrist tells indianexpress.com.

2. Why does a failed collaboration often strain personal bonds?



A failed collaboration often strains personal bonds, as per Dr Shree, because it creates disappointment, blame, and hurt feelings. “When people work together, they share trust and expectations. If the project fails, each person may feel the other did not give enough effort or support.” She further points out that miscommunication, unmet goals, or differences in ideas can lead to frustration and loss of trust. “Personal emotions often mix with professional issues, making it hard to separate the two. One or both may feel betrayed or undervalued, which weakens the relationship.” The psychiatrist recommends clear communication, shared responsibility, and understanding each other’s limits to protect personal bonds, even when a collaboration fails. “Failure can teach lessons if handled with honesty and respect.”

3. How can people separate personal worth from the outcome of a failed project?



The key to this separation is understanding that failure is part of learning, not a sign of weakness. Dr Shree stresses that a project’s results depend on many factors, such as timing, teamwork, and resources, and are not just one person’s effort. “It helps to focus on what went well and what can be improved next time. Talking about mistakes openly and seeking feedback builds confidence.” She further recommends practising self-compassion and reminding oneself of past successes, which can also reduce guilt, as well as setting boundaries between work and personal life to prevent overthinking. “When people see failure as an experience, not an identity, they can grow stronger and move forward with a healthy mindset. Your value is based on who you are, not just what you achieve,” she concludes.

