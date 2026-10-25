‘Children are living in a bubble’: Why high-rise living may be limiting kids’ physical development

A pediatric physiotherapist has raised concerns about children’s lack of physical activity and independence today, saying parents are increasingly making everyday life too easy for them. From using elevators instead of climbing stairs to growing up in highly curated environments, Ushma Goradia said children are losing opportunities to develop their physical skills, creativity, and problem-solving abilities naturally.

Speaking to The Curious Parent about changes in children’s physical activity, the physiotherapist pointed out how modern lifestyles often prevent children from basic movements that were once a routine part of everyday life.

“Children don’t walk around; they use elevators; they don’t climb stairs. I’ve had children who don’t know how to climb stairs. Why? Because they live in towers,” Ushma said.