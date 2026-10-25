‘Children are living in a bubble’: Why high-rise living may be limiting kids’ physical development

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
A pediatric physiotherapist has raised concerns about children’s lack of physical activity and independence today, saying parents are increasingly making everyday life too easy for them. From using elevators instead of climbing stairs to growing up in highly curated environments, Ushma Goradia said children are losing opportunities to develop their physical skills, creativity, and problem-solving abilities naturally.
Speaking to The Curious Parent about changes in children’s physical activity, the physiotherapist pointed out how modern lifestyles often prevent children from basic movements that were once a routine part of everyday life.
“Children don’t walk around; they use elevators; they don’t climb stairs. I’ve had children who don’t know how to climb stairs. Why? Because they live in towers,” Ushma said.
‘Climb one or two flights and then take the lift’
The expert suggested that parents living in high-rise buildings can introduce small changes to ensure their children still get opportunities to climb stairs.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
“I tell parents, okay, if you live in a tower, climb one flight or two flights and then take a lift. When you come down, get down on the second or the first floor and then come down,” she added.
Ushma emphasised that the issue extends beyond stair climbing. Modern homes and urban environments often provide children with smooth, predictable surfaces, limiting their exposure to different terrains.
“Children are walking on the marble floor. It is straight. They do not get verandahs to go up, stairs to go down,” she said.
Why children need uneven surfaces
The physiotherapist stressed that children benefit from interacting with uneven surfaces and objects around them because these experiences challenge both their large and small muscles.
“The idea is that children need these uneven surfaces for their large and small muscles,” the expert said.
Instead of relying entirely on organised activities and toys, children can also benefit from using whatever is available in their surroundings. “They need to play in a way like find stones, find bricks, find wooden sticks, whatever is in the environment. And be creative in making a mountain or making a house,” the physiotherapist said.
Such activities also require children to physically engage with their surroundings. “They need to put in physical effort. They need to put in physical effort, and they need to be imaginative and creative,” the expert added.
According to Ushma, children are increasingly growing up in carefully controlled environments, with parents closely monitoring and structuring their experiences. “The environment is too curated. That’s what I find. Children are living in a bubble,” the physiotherapist said.
A 2019 study in JAMA Paediatrics
Palak Dengla, Chief Physiotherapist at Aster RV Hospital, Bangalore, shared that she has never seen a generation with such convenience and so little movement. ”
“Gross motor skills, crawling, walking, running, jumping, climbing, balancing, and throwing, aren’t switched on by age alone. They are built through repetition and variety. Every extra step climbed or uneven patch crossed teaches the brain and muscles to work together,” Palak explained.
“Excess screen time makes the picture worse. A large study in JAMA Paediatrics (2019) followed over 2,400 children and found that more screen time at ages two and three predicted poorer scores on developmental screening later, including communication, fine motor, problem solving and social skills,” she added.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.