Some of the world’s largest bats are slowly shrinking, and human activity may be behind the change. Researchers studying Malagasy flying foxes in Madagascar have found that the animals’ skulls have shrunk by around 6 per cent since the 1980s, raising concerns about the impact of large-scale hunting on the species.

With wingspans reaching up to 1.5 metres, these fruit bats are among the world’s largest. But a closer look at museum specimens revealed that today’s bats are noticeably smaller than those collected decades ago.

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