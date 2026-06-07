Wildlife sanctuaries to visit in and around Delhi this summer vacation

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Delhi may be known for its bustling streets, historical monuments, and food culture, but hidden within and around the capital are several wildlife sanctuaries that offer a refreshing escape into nature. From wetlands filled with migratory birds to rugged forest landscapes home to leopards and nilgai, these sanctuaries provide city dwellers with a chance to reconnect with the wild. Whether you are a birdwatcher, photographer, trekker, or simply someone looking for a peaceful weekend outing, these destinations promise a memorable experience.
Located on the southern ridge of Delhi near the Delhi-Haryana border, this sanctuary is one of the capital’s most important green lungs. Spread across forested terrain and rocky landscapes, it is home to nilgai, jackals, monitor lizards, and over 200 bird species. Nature trails and butterfly parks make it ideal for eco-tourism and educational visits. During winter, the sanctuary becomes especially lively with migratory birds.
Situated along the Yamuna River on the Delhi-Noida border, this sanctuary is a major hotspot for birdwatching. It hosts hundreds of resident and migratory bird species, including herons, cormorants, and endangered vultures. Early mornings are especially rewarding for photographers and wildlife enthusiasts seeking peaceful surroundings close to the city.
Often overshadowed by more famous sanctuaries, Bhindawas is Haryana’s largest wetland and an emerging eco-tourism destination near Delhi. The sanctuary attracts large numbers of migratory birds during winter and offers scenic landscapes dotted with water bodies and grasslands. It is ideal for travellers looking for a quieter, less crowded wildlife experience.
A hidden gem near Delhi NCR, Surajpur Bird Sanctuary is known for its calm lake ecosystem and impressive avian diversity. Ducks, peacocks, parakeets, and painted storks are commonly spotted here. The sanctuary’s walking trails and viewing points make it perfect for a relaxed morning outing.
While technically not a wildlife sanctuary, Delhi Zoo remains one of the city’s most accessible wildlife attractions. Spread over a vast area near Purana Qila, it houses species such as white tigers, Asiatic lions, elephants, and reptiles, making it a popular educational destination for families and children.