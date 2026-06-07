Wildlife sanctuaries to visit in and around Delhi this summer vacation

Delhi may be known for its bustling streets, historical monuments, and food culture, but hidden within and around the capital are several wildlife sanctuaries that offer a refreshing escape into nature. From wetlands filled with migratory birds to rugged forest landscapes home to leopards and nilgai, these sanctuaries provide city dwellers with a chance to reconnect with the wild. Whether you are a birdwatcher, photographer, trekker, or simply someone looking for a peaceful weekend outing, these destinations promise a memorable experience.

Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary

Located on the southern ridge of Delhi near the Delhi-Haryana border, this sanctuary is one of the capital’s most important green lungs. Spread across forested terrain and rocky landscapes, it is home to nilgai, jackals, monitor lizards, and over 200 bird species. Nature trails and butterfly parks make it ideal for eco-tourism and educational visits. During winter, the sanctuary becomes especially lively with migratory birds.