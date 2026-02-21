Wild animals that don’t sink

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
If anyone were to mention walking on water, they might be dismissed. But nature has its own way of bending the rules. Some animals can walk on water by exploiting surface tension, air pockets, or specialised limbs to move across the surface without sinking. From rainforests to oceans, these adaptations help them hunt, escape predators, or court mates—turning liquid surfaces into solid walkways. Here are six such animals that can easily walk on water!
Dubbed as the “Jesus Christ lizard,” this Central American reptile can sprint across water at up to 5 feet per second. Its long, fringed toes slap the surface, trapping air bubbles to prevent sinking. Basilisks can run on water for 15–65 feet, enabling quick escapes from predators with perfect speed and balance.
These small pond insects glide effortlessly thanks to hydrophobic leg hairs that repel water. Middle legs row like tiny oars while rear legs steer, spreading their light body weight over the surface. Water striders hunt insects and larvae by sensing ripples from struggling prey beneath the surface.
These semi-aquatic spiders use their four hind legs to “row” across lakes. Tiny hairs on their legs create dimples in the water, allowing them to stay on the surface without breaking it. Some species can even dive briefly to catch fish larger than themselves, turning lakes and ponds into hunting grounds.
These North American waterbirds are famous for their courtship “rush” dances, where pairs patter across water for 20+ feet. Lobed toes provide propulsion while short wings flap to help lift. The synchronised display strengthens pair bonds and ends with the birds diving for fish together.
Tiny seabirds that seem to walk on ocean waves at night, storm petrels tap their feet while fluttering their wings to catch plankton. They cannot walk well on land, but this “pitter-patter” technique allows them to cover long distances over water while foraging, appearing almost miraculous in the dark.
Found in South American rainforests, these geckos dash across pond surfaces to escape predators. Enlarged toe pads and water-repellent skin distribute their weight, while rapid steps let them stay on top of the water. Streams in the Amazon serve as both highways and safe escape routes for these tiny reptiles.
