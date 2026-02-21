Wild animals that don’t sink

Many animals seem to have the 'super-heroic' ability to walk on water (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

If anyone were to mention walking on water, they might be dismissed. But nature has its own way of bending the rules. Some animals can walk on water by exploiting surface tension, air pockets, or specialised limbs to move across the surface without sinking. From rainforests to oceans, these adaptations help them hunt, escape predators, or court mates—turning liquid surfaces into solid walkways. Here are six such animals that can easily walk on water!

1. Basilisk Lizard

Dubbed as the “Jesus Christ lizard,” this Central American reptile can sprint across water at up to 5 feet per second. Its long, fringed toes slap the surface, trapping air bubbles to prevent sinking. Basilisks can run on water for 15–65 feet, enabling quick escapes from predators with perfect speed and balance.