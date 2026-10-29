Why three Arctic seal species are increasingly at risk

Three species of Arctic seals are facing a greater risk of extinction as global warming continues to shrink the sea ice they depend on for survival, according to an update to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species.

The update, released at the IUCN World Conservation Congress in Abu Dhabi on October 10, 2025, reclassified the hooded seal (Cystophora cristata) from Vulnerable to Endangered. The bearded seal (Erignathus barbatus) and harp seal (Pagophilus groenlandicus) have both moved from Least Concern to Near Threatened.

The changes highlight the growing threat climate change poses to Arctic wildlife, particularly species that depend on sea ice to breed, raise their young and find food.