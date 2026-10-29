Why three Arctic seal species are increasingly at risk

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Three species of Arctic seals are facing a greater risk of extinction as global warming continues to shrink the sea ice they depend on for survival, according to an update to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species.
The update, released at the IUCN World Conservation Congress in Abu Dhabi on October 10, 2025, reclassified the hooded seal (Cystophora cristata) from Vulnerable to Endangered. The bearded seal (Erignathus barbatus) and harp seal (Pagophilus groenlandicus) have both moved from Least Concern to Near Threatened.
The changes highlight the growing threat climate change poses to Arctic wildlife, particularly species that depend on sea ice to breed, raise their young and find food.
Why are Arctic seals at risk?
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The primary threat to these seals is the loss of sea ice caused by global warming. They rely on the ice for several crucial activities, including breeding, raising their pups, moulting, resting and accessing feeding grounds.
As sea ice thins and disappears, these animals have fewer suitable places to carry out these activities. Changes in ice cover can also affect their feeding habits, while retreating ice makes the Arctic more accessible to human activity, adding pressure on their habitats.
According to the IUCN, global warming is occurring four times faster in the Arctic than in other regions, rapidly reducing the extent and duration of sea ice cover. The consequences extend beyond these three seal species, threatening other ice-dependent animals, including Arctic walruses and marine mammals, as well as seals in Antarctica and subpolar regions.
Dr Kit Kovacs, co-chair of the IUCN Species Survival Commission’s Pinniped Specialist Group and Svalbard Programme Leader at the Norwegian Polar Institute, highlighted how retreating ice affects Arctic seals.
“Each year in Svalbard, the retreating sea ice reveals how threatened Arctic seals have become, making it harder for them to breed, rest and feed,” Kovacs said.
She added that the situation reminded people that climate change was already affecting wildlife, rather than being a distant threat.
Why do Arctic seals matter to the ecosystem?
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Arctic seals play an important role in maintaining the marine food web. They consume fish and invertebrates and help recycle nutrients, while also serving as a key food source for predators such as polar bears. Indigenous communities across the Arctic also depend on seals.
Because their influence extends across the ecosystem, these animals are considered keystone species. Their decline can therefore affect more than the seals themselves, impacting the wider marine environment.
Climate change is not the only pressure they face. Shipping, noise pollution, oil and mineral exploitation, hunting and accidental capture in fishing gear also threaten their populations.
The IUCN identifies protecting key habitats, reducing accidental catches in fisheries, ensuring sustainable hunting practices, and minimising noise from human activities as important steps toward preventing further declines.
The latest assessment underscores how closely Arctic wildlife survival is tied to climate change and the need to protect the habitats these animals depend on.