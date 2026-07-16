Why thousands of penguins stand shoulder to shoulder in Antarctica

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A tightly packed group of penguins standing shoulder to shoulder against the icy Antarctic winds is one of nature’s most recognisable images. While it may look like an affectionate gathering, the behaviour is actually a sophisticated survival strategy refined over thousands of years.
For species such as the emperor penguin, huddling is often the difference between life and death during the brutal Antarctic winter, where temperatures can plummet below −40°C and wind speeds regularly exceed 150 km/h.
Here’s why penguins huddle together.
The primary reason penguins huddle is to reduce heat loss. Each penguin acts as a living windbreak for the birds beside it. By pressing closely together, they minimise the amount of body surface exposed to freezing air and conserve precious energy.
Research has shown that temperatures inside a densely packed emperor penguin huddle can rise dramatically compared with the surrounding environment, creating a much warmer microclimate.
Emperor penguins breed during the harshest months of the Antarctic winter. Unlike many animals that avoid severe weather, they remain on sea ice to incubate eggs and raise chicks. Huddling helps them endure prolonged exposure to freezing temperatures, blizzards and icy winds while using less energy. Without this cooperative behaviour, many adults would struggle to survive the breeding season.
During breeding, emperor penguin fathers fast for nearly two months while protecting their eggs. Since they cannot replenish their energy stores, reducing heat loss becomes critical. Huddling allows them to lower the amount of energy needed to maintain body temperature, helping them survive until females return from feeding at sea.
Contrary to popular belief, penguins don’t leave weaker individuals stranded on the outside. Studies have found that emperor penguin huddles are dynamic. Birds constantly shuffle positions, allowing those on the cold, windy edges to gradually move towards the warmer centre while others rotate outward. This cooperative movement ensures that the benefits of warmth are shared throughout the group.
Male emperor penguins balance a single egg on top of their feet, covering it with a warm abdominal skin fold called the brood pouch. Even brief exposure to freezing ice can be fatal for the developing chick. Huddling shields incubating males from wind and helps maintain the stable temperatures needed for successful development. Once chicks hatch, group behaviour continues to provide protection from the harsh environment.
Do all penguins huddle? While emperor penguins are the most famous huddlers, king penguins may also gather in groups during cold weather. However, species living in warmer regions—such as Galápagos, African, or little blue penguins—do not rely on large, tightly packed huddles because they face much milder climates.