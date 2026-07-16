Why thousands of penguins stand shoulder to shoulder in Antarctica

A tightly packed group of penguins standing shoulder to shoulder against the icy Antarctic winds is one of nature’s most recognisable images. While it may look like an affectionate gathering, the behaviour is actually a sophisticated survival strategy refined over thousands of years.

For species such as the emperor penguin, huddling is often the difference between life and death during the brutal Antarctic winter, where temperatures can plummet below −40°C and wind speeds regularly exceed 150 km/h.

Here’s why penguins huddle together.

1. To conserve body heat

The primary reason penguins huddle is to reduce heat loss. Each penguin acts as a living windbreak for the birds beside it. By pressing closely together, they minimise the amount of body surface exposed to freezing air and conserve precious energy.