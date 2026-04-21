Why this spider feeds its babies ‘milk’

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When we think of milk, spiders are probably the last creatures that come to mind. Especially because spiders are infamous for abandoning their babies shortly after birth. But one tiny species has completely rewritten that idea.
Most spiders follow a simple pattern: lay eggs, guard them briefly, and move on. But this one doesn’t stop there. After the eggs hatch, the mother stays—and what she does next is what makes scientists take notice.
Meet Toxeus magnus, a type of jumping spider with a parenting style that feels surprisingly close to that of mammals.
Instead of leaving her young to fend for themselves, the mother spider produces a nutrient-rich, milk-like fluid and feeds it directly to her spiderlings. For the first few days, this becomes their main source of nutrition.
Researchers have found that this fluid contains proteins, fats, and sugars—much like mammalian milk. It is produced from the spider’s reproductive system, and the young actively consume it by staying close to the mother.
What’s even more unusual is that this care doesn’t end quickly. The spiderlings continue to remain around the mother, returning to her for nourishment and protection as they grow, for at least 38-40 days. In fact, female offspring may continue to return for lactation even until sexual maturity. This kind of extended parental care is extremely rare in spiders, where most species rely on numbers rather than nurturing.
From a survival perspective, the strategy makes sense. By investing more energy into fewer offspring, the mother increases their chances of surviving in unpredictable environments. Instead of leaving survival to luck, she gives her young a stronger start.
The discovery of this behaviour has also changed how scientists think about “milk” in the animal kingdom. While this fluid isn’t identical to mammalian milk, it serves a very similar purpose—direct nourishment from parent to offspring during early development. Interestingly, this spider milk has roughly four times higher protein concentration than cow’s milk, along with fats and sugars.
So the next time you are afraid of a jumping spider, don’t forget to consider that she might be a loving mother afterall!