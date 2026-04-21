Why this spider feeds its babies ‘milk’

When we think of milk, spiders are probably the last creatures that come to mind. Especially because spiders are infamous for abandoning their babies shortly after birth. But one tiny species has completely rewritten that idea.

Most spiders follow a simple pattern: lay eggs, guard them briefly, and move on. But this one doesn’t stop there. After the eggs hatch, the mother stays—and what she does next is what makes scientists take notice.

Meet Toxeus magnus, a type of jumping spider with a parenting style that feels surprisingly close to that of mammals.

A surprisingly nurturing spider

Instead of leaving her young to fend for themselves, the mother spider produces a nutrient-rich, milk-like fluid and feeds it directly to her spiderlings. For the first few days, this becomes their main source of nutrition.