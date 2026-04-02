Why these spiders want to look like bird droppings

The next time you see bird poop in nature, do not rule out the possibility of it being a clever spider!

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiApr 2, 2026 11:00 PM IST
spiderDid you know some spider species look like bird poop as a survival strategy (Image: Gemini generated)
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In nature, the best way to survive is sometimes to disappear. Some spiders, however, take this strategy to a whole new level by disguising themselves as something most predators habitually ignore: bird droppings.

It sounds unbelievable, but it is true! There isn’t just one such spider; several species worldwide use this bizarre trick. From the tropical regions of Asia to Australia, spiders like the bird-dung crab spider and those from the Celaenia group have evolved to look uncannily like bird waste.

A disguise that fools the eye

spider Phrynarachne ceylonica a species of crab spider found in Asia that has evolved to perfectly mimic the appearance and smell of bird feces (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

At first glance, you wouldn’t even realise it’s a spider. Resting on leaves or branches, it appears like a random splatter of white and brown — uneven, and unappealing. Some species even have a slightly glossy texture, mimicking the look of fresh droppings. This strange appearance is not accidental but a carefully evolved survival strategy.

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Predators like birds, wasps, and praying mantises rely heavily on sight when hunting. And they tend to avoid anything that looks like waste. By blending in as something “undesirable,” these spiders dramatically reduce their chances of being noticed or attacked.

They also stay completely still during the day and often choose spots where bird droppings are commonly found, making their disguise even more convincing.

spider Australia’s Celaenia excavata perfectly mimicks bird poop to evade predators like birds (Image: Wikimedia commons)
Also Read | The eight-legged imposter: How Myrmarachne perfected the art of the con

Hiding and hunting at the same time

This unusual trick isn’t just about staying safe; it also helps them catch food.

Some of these spiders go a step further by releasing chemicals that mimic the scent of female moths. Male moths, drawn in by what they think is a potential mate, fly straight toward the spider. Instead of romance, they meet a quick ambush!

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This clever strategy is called aggressive mimicry in scientific terms. It allows the spider to hunt more efficiently while still staying hidden.

What may seem odd or even unpleasant to us is actually a brilliant example of how animals adapt to survive. In a world full of predators, standing out can be dangerous. For these spiders, blending in as something no one wants to touch is the perfect solution!

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