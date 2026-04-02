Why these spiders want to look like bird droppings

Did you know some spider species look like bird poop as a survival strategy (Image: Gemini generated)

In nature, the best way to survive is sometimes to disappear. Some spiders, however, take this strategy to a whole new level by disguising themselves as something most predators habitually ignore: bird droppings.

It sounds unbelievable, but it is true! There isn’t just one such spider; several species worldwide use this bizarre trick. From the tropical regions of Asia to Australia, spiders like the bird-dung crab spider and those from the Celaenia group have evolved to look uncannily like bird waste.

A disguise that fools the eye

Phrynarachne ceylonica a species of crab spider found in Asia that has evolved to perfectly mimic the appearance and smell of bird feces (Image: Wikimedia Commons) Phrynarachne ceylonica a species of crab spider found in Asia that has evolved to perfectly mimic the appearance and smell of bird feces (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

At first glance, you wouldn’t even realise it’s a spider. Resting on leaves or branches, it appears like a random splatter of white and brown — uneven, and unappealing. Some species even have a slightly glossy texture, mimicking the look of fresh droppings. This strange appearance is not accidental but a carefully evolved survival strategy.