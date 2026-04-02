Why these spiders want to look like bird droppings

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In nature, the best way to survive is sometimes to disappear. Some spiders, however, take this strategy to a whole new level by disguising themselves as something most predators habitually ignore: bird droppings.
It sounds unbelievable, but it is true! There isn’t just one such spider; several species worldwide use this bizarre trick. From the tropical regions of Asia to Australia, spiders like the bird-dung crab spider and those from the Celaenia group have evolved to look uncannily like bird waste.
At first glance, you wouldn’t even realise it’s a spider. Resting on leaves or branches, it appears like a random splatter of white and brown — uneven, and unappealing. Some species even have a slightly glossy texture, mimicking the look of fresh droppings. This strange appearance is not accidental but a carefully evolved survival strategy.
Predators like birds, wasps, and praying mantises rely heavily on sight when hunting. And they tend to avoid anything that looks like waste. By blending in as something “undesirable,” these spiders dramatically reduce their chances of being noticed or attacked.
They also stay completely still during the day and often choose spots where bird droppings are commonly found, making their disguise even more convincing.
This unusual trick isn’t just about staying safe; it also helps them catch food.
Some of these spiders go a step further by releasing chemicals that mimic the scent of female moths. Male moths, drawn in by what they think is a potential mate, fly straight toward the spider. Instead of romance, they meet a quick ambush!
This clever strategy is called aggressive mimicry in scientific terms. It allows the spider to hunt more efficiently while still staying hidden.
What may seem odd or even unpleasant to us is actually a brilliant example of how animals adapt to survive. In a world full of predators, standing out can be dangerous. For these spiders, blending in as something no one wants to touch is the perfect solution!