Why these giant spiders seem to love living near traffic

Most animals try to avoid noisy roads. But one giant spider appears to be doing the opposite. Joro spiders, an invasive species that arrived in the United States more than a decade ago, have become known for building their large, golden webs in some surprising places — from gas stations and parking lots to traffic lights and busy roads carrying thousands of vehicles each day.

So why would a spider choose to live amid constant traffic noise and vibrations? A new study published in Physiological Entomology suggests the answer may lie in the spiders’ surprisingly high tolerance for stress.

Researchers from the University of Georgia and Valdosta State University wanted to find out whether traffic noise actually bothers joro spiders (Trichonephila clavata) and their close relatives, golden silk spiders.