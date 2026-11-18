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India is home to an extraordinary variety of frogs, many of which stand out for their unusual colours, patterns and adaptations. While some blend into leaves and tree bark for camouflage, others display striking shades of green, blue, yellow and orange. The Western Ghats, in particular, are an important habitat for several colourful and endemic frog species.
1. Resplendent Shrubfrog
One of India’s most striking amphibians, the Resplendent Shrubfrog is known for its fiery reddish-orange skin, prominent glands and bright red eyes. It is found in the high-altitude grasslands of the Anamalai massif, particularly around Anamudi in Kerala. This small frog is endemic to India and is classified as Critically Endangered. Its restricted habitat makes it particularly vulnerable to environmental changes.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
2. Indian Bullfrog
The Indian Bullfrog is particularly eye-catching during the monsoon breeding season. While it generally has an olive-green or brownish appearance, males undergo a noticeable colour transformation, turning bright yellow and developing blue vocal sacs on either side of their throat. These colourful features help attract females during the breeding season. The species is commonly found around ponds, wetlands, agricultural fields and other freshwater habitats.
3. Malabar Gliding Frog
With its vivid green body, golden eyes and orange-red webbing between its toes, the Malabar Gliding Frog is among India’s most distinctive tree-dwelling amphibians. Its extensive webbed feet help it make gliding leaps between branches and navigate through forest vegetation. The species is also known for building foam nests on vegetation above water bodies, allowing its tadpoles to drop into the water after hatching.
4. Galaxy Frog
Named after its unusual appearance, the Galaxy Frog looks as though someone has sprinkled tiny stars across its body. Its dark, almost black skin is covered with small bluish-white spots, while its underside has striking reddish-orange markings. This elusive frog inhabits the wet evergreen forests of the southern Western Ghats. Its unusual colour pattern makes it one of India’s most visually distinctive amphibians.
5. Indian Purple Frog
The Indian Purple Frog stands out for its unusual purplish body, small eyes, pointed snout and short limbs. Unlike many other frogs, it spends most of its life underground and emerges briefly during the monsoon to breed. It is found exclusively in the southern Western Ghats and belongs to an ancient evolutionary lineage.
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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.