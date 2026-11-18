India is home to an extraordinary variety of frogs, many of which stand out for their unusual colours, patterns and adaptations. While some blend into leaves and tree bark for camouflage, others display striking shades of green, blue, yellow and orange. The Western Ghats, in particular, are an important habitat for several colourful and endemic frog species.

1. Resplendent Shrubfrog

One of India’s most striking amphibians, the Resplendent Shrubfrog is known for its fiery reddish-orange skin, prominent glands and bright red eyes. It is found in the high-altitude grasslands of the Anamalai massif, particularly around Anamudi in Kerala. This small frog is endemic to India and is classified as Critically Endangered. Its restricted habitat makes it particularly vulnerable to environmental changes.