Why the Nilgiri Tahr is thriving again in this corner of Kerala

A recent report by The Hindu highlighting Varayattumudy in Kerala’s Idukki district as an emerging stronghold for the endangered Nilgiri tahr offers a rare conservation success story. While the mountain goat has witnessed decades of population decline across the Western Ghats due to habitat loss and fragmentation, the encouraging numbers at Varayattumudy demonstrate what is possible when ecosystems are protected and allowed to recover.

According to environmentalist and wildlife photographer Indrajit Ghorpade, the development reinforces one of conservation’s most fundamental principles: protect the habitat, and the species will have a chance to recover.

A species found nowhere else

“The name itself tells you where the species belongs,” says Ghorpade. “The Nilgiri tahr is endemic to the Nilgiri Biosphere and has evolved to survive in a very specialised ecosystem.”