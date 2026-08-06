Why the Nilgiri Tahr is thriving again in this corner of Kerala

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
A recent report by The Hindu highlighting Varayattumudy in Kerala’s Idukki district as an emerging stronghold for the endangered Nilgiri tahr offers a rare conservation success story. While the mountain goat has witnessed decades of population decline across the Western Ghats due to habitat loss and fragmentation, the encouraging numbers at Varayattumudy demonstrate what is possible when ecosystems are protected and allowed to recover.
According to environmentalist and wildlife photographer Indrajit Ghorpade, the development reinforces one of conservation’s most fundamental principles: protect the habitat, and the species will have a chance to recover.
“The name itself tells you where the species belongs,” says Ghorpade. “The Nilgiri tahr is endemic to the Nilgiri Biosphere and has evolved to survive in a very specialised ecosystem.”
Unlike adaptable animals that can thrive across varied landscapes, Nilgiri tahrs depend on high-altitude shola forests interspersed with montane grasslands, a unique mosaic found in the upper reaches of the Western Ghats. These habitats provide food, shelter, breeding sites and escape terrain from predators.
“Healthy shola-grassland ecosystems are critical to maintaining healthy tahr populations,” Ghorpade explains.
Over the decades, several human-driven changes have reduced suitable habitat for the species. “Their habitats have been encroached upon, land use has changed, wildlife corridors have become fragmented and landscapes have degraded,” says Ghorpade. “All these factors together contributed to declining numbers.”
Habitat fragmentation has consequences beyond simply reducing available space.
“When populations become isolated, there is reduced gene pool transfer between them,” he says. “That affects the long-term resilience of the species.” Small, disconnected populations are also more vulnerable to disease, environmental changes and extreme weather events.
Ghorpade attributes it to habitat revival, limited human disturbance and the availability of secure breeding grounds.
“Minimum human footprint and safe breeding areas create positive conditions for wildlife,” he says. “This is an encouraging step and one that was needed.”
He believes the lesson extends well beyond the Nilgiri tahr. “A common approach for conserving all wildlife is to revive and increase habitats,” he says. “Flora and fauna need specific habitats that must be preserved and protected.”
Conservation is often centred on increasing animal numbers, but Ghorpade argues that protecting landscapes should remain the priority.
“The more the spaces, the more the numbers,” he says. “If suitable habitats increase, wildlife gets more room to feed, breed and disperse.”
However, he notes that conservation is about maintaining ecological balance rather than maximising numbers indefinitely. “Overgrazing can also become an issue if populations exceed what the habitat can sustainably support,” he says. “There has to be a balance between realistic conservation goals and ecological needs.”
“There needs to be a balance between development, habitat conservation, predator-prey relationships and tourism,” says Ghorpade.
He points out that well-managed tourism can generate funds for conservation, while some countries have adopted innovative models to support wildlife protection.
“For example, carefully regulated trophy hunting programmes in Pakistan have generated revenue that has contributed to the conservation of species such as the snow leopard,” he says, adding that every region must adopt approaches suited to its own ecological and social context.