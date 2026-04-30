Why some snakes show up in the same spot every year

Removing the snake from your property alone isn’t enough. It’s crucial to address the root causes that attracted the snake in the first place.

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiApr 30, 2026 08:00 PM IST
snakeSnakes tend to be attracted to areas that provide shelter, food, and water (Image: Freepik)
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If you live in a place with a lot of greenery or wilderness around, chances are you are aware of how menacing snake visits can be. Even if they are not venomous, the fear and inconvenience remain. Many such people have reported that they’d often see the same snake visiting their backyard, garden, or even house, almost every year — like an annual visit to one’s favourite vacation spot.

But is this true? How do they select this place? Why exactly do they visit it? What drives these reptilian creatures? As it turns out, this behaviour isn’t random. In fact, it is deeply rooted in how snakes survive.

Snakes don’t exactly “remember” places the way humans do, but they are highly tuned to their environment. They rely on scent trails, temperature cues, and landscape features to navigate.

If a place works for them, they’re likely to return.

What makes a spot so attractive?

snakes Snakes are highly territorial creatures, and they often return to the same spot if it meets their survival needs (Image: Pexels)

Experts say snakes repeatedly show up in the same area when it ticks their basic survival boxes:

  • Shelter: Cool, shaded spaces like under rocks, bushes, sheds, or patios offer protection from heat and predators
  • Food: Areas with rodents, birds, or lizards act like a buffet
  • Water: Even small, consistent water sources can draw them in
  • Temperature: Snakes depend on external heat, so they seek out spots that help them warm up or cool down

In simple terms: if your yard meets their needs, it becomes part of their routine.

Also Read | What to do after a monkey bite: First aid, rabies risk, and expert advice

Why they keep coming back

Snakes are also territorial and energy-efficient. Instead of constantly searching for new habitats, they stick to areas that already work. So, no YOLO spirit for these reptiles, we’re guessing!

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Even if removed, the snake may return if the conditions remain the same.

Sometimes, if a snake is displaced, it may try to reorient itself back to familiar territory, especially if there are no better alternatives nearby.

Interestingly, sometimes its not the same snake returning repeatedly. If a location consistently offers food and shelter, it can attract multiple snakes over time, creating the impression of repeat visits by one animal.

How to reduce repeat visits

Nevertheless, frequent snake visits can be distressing. The key isn’t just removing the snake, but changing what attracted it in the first place. Here are a few tips that might help:

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  • Keep grass trimmed and remove yard clutter
  • Seal cracks, gaps, and entry points around your home
  • Reduce rodent activity (secure trash, avoid leaving food out)
  • Fix water leaks and avoid standing water

So, that scary snake might not be being stubborn or “coming back for you.” Chances are that they are simply returning to a spot that helps them survive. Change the environment, and you change the pattern!

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