Why some snakes show up in the same spot every year

Snakes tend to be attracted to areas that provide shelter, food, and water (Image: Freepik)

If you live in a place with a lot of greenery or wilderness around, chances are you are aware of how menacing snake visits can be. Even if they are not venomous, the fear and inconvenience remain. Many such people have reported that they’d often see the same snake visiting their backyard, garden, or even house, almost every year — like an annual visit to one’s favourite vacation spot.

But is this true? How do they select this place? Why exactly do they visit it? What drives these reptilian creatures? As it turns out, this behaviour isn’t random. In fact, it is deeply rooted in how snakes survive.