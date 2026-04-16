Why snakes eat their own kind

The cases of snakes eating each other have dramatically risen over the past few years (Representational Image: Gemini)

Cannibalism might sound shocking—almost like something out of a horror story. But in the world of snakes, it’s not as rare or unusual as we imagine. In fact, scientists are now finding that snakes have evolved to eat their own kind multiple times across history.

In fact, according to a study published on Nov. 2, 2025, in the journal Biological Reviews, which evaluated around 500 documented cases across more than 200 species, suggests that this behaviour has evolved at least 11 times independently. That’s not random, but a pattern, with strong survival reasons.

Snakes are opportunistic feeders. They don’t always stick to one type of prey. If food is scarce and another snake is available, they may take that chance. In difficult conditions, this can provide a high-energy meal while also reducing competition.