Why snakes eat their own kind

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Cannibalism might sound shocking—almost like something out of a horror story. But in the world of snakes, it’s not as rare or unusual as we imagine. In fact, scientists are now finding that snakes have evolved to eat their own kind multiple times across history.
In fact, according to a study published on Nov. 2, 2025, in the journal Biological Reviews, which evaluated around 500 documented cases across more than 200 species, suggests that this behaviour has evolved at least 11 times independently. That’s not random, but a pattern, with strong survival reasons.
Snakes are opportunistic feeders. They don’t always stick to one type of prey. If food is scarce and another snake is available, they may take that chance. In difficult conditions, this can provide a high-energy meal while also reducing competition.
Researchers believe this behaviour is often triggered by lack of food, environmental stress and competition for resources. In such situations, eating another snake isn’t unusual but an efficient diet plan.
“For us humans, we don’t think of cannibalism as something common –– it’s something weird and disgusting,” Bruna Falcão, lead author of the study and a graduate student in biology at the University of São Paulo, told Live Science. “But for snakes, it’s good for them; it’s good for their ecological fitness. … It’s strategic,” he further added.
Cannibalism has been observed across multiple snake families, including Colubridae, Viperidae and Elapidae.
Some cases happen in the wild, while others are seen in captivity, where stress, space limitations, or lack of food may increase the chances of such behaviour.
There have even been rare instances of male snakes eating females outside the mating season—something that seems unusual, but may still be linked to survival pressures.
However, not every snake can eat another snake. One key factor is their ability to stretch their jaws wide enough to consume large prey. Many of the species that show cannibalism are also generalist feeders, meaning they can adapt their diet based on what’s available. This flexibility makes it easier for them to turn to cannibalism when needed.
Isn’t it strange and fascinating how survival pushes even one of the most dangerous creatures on the planet to resort to extreme measures for survival?