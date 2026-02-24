Why rats are the most misunderstood pets

Pet rats don’t always get the best reputation — but veterinarians say domesticated rats can be affectionate, intelligent companions when cared for properly. The real question isn’t whether rats can be pets, but whether owners understand the commitment involved.

According to Dr Ankit Yadav, Veterinary Surgeon at Devashrya Animal Hospital, rats can be a good match for people who enjoy interactive animals. “Keeping rats as pets can be a wise and rewarding choice for people who enjoy interactive and intelligent animals,” he says, adding that domesticated rats are social, friendly, and capable of forming strong bonds. Their playful curiosity makes them engaging — but only when their environment and care are appropriate.

“Use a multi-level wire cage—not glass or plastic—offering at least 2.5 cubic feet of space”: Dr Vinod Sharma (Image: Unsplash) “Use a multi-level wire cage—not glass or plastic—offering at least 2.5 cubic feet of space”: Dr Vinod Sharma (Image: Unsplash)

That social nature is crucial. Rats are not solitary pets. Dr Vinod, Director at Pets Hospital, emphasises that keeping rats requires real commitment. He explains that fancy rats thrive in pairs or trios, need daily supervised playtime, and have a short lifespan of around two to three years — something families should consider in advance. The reward, however, is a pet that is responsive, trainable, and deeply interactive.

Housing and hygiene play a major role in keeping rats healthy. They need spacious, well-ventilated cages, safe bedding, enrichment toys, and a balanced diet. As Dr Yadav notes, “Regular cleaning of the living space and maintaining personal hygiene after handling help ensure a healthy and pleasant pet-keeping experience.” Daily spot cleaning and weekly bedding changes help prevent illness and odour, while stimulation encourages natural behaviour.

Health risks — and choosing wisely

Rats are generally hardy when raised in clean conditions, but owners should still understand potential health risks. Dr Yadav cautions, “As with any animal, there are certain zoonotic diseases that can be transmitted… particularly through bites, scratches, or contact with urine and droppings.” These may include rat-bite fever, leptospirosis, hantavirus infection, LCMV, salmonella, and ringworm — though proper sourcing, hygiene, and handling significantly reduce the risk.

Veterinary care is also part of responsible ownership, as rats may develop respiratory infections, tumours, or dental issues. Dr Vinod underscores that thoughtful care — including proper nutrition and enclosure hygiene — is what makes rat ownership safe and fulfilling.

Equally important is choosing the right animal. Domesticated fancy rats adapt best to homes, while wild or poorly bred rats may carry disease or behavioural challenges. Certain varieties, such as hairless or double rex rats, can face skin and temperature-regulation problems, making them less suitable for beginners.

Taken together, both experts agree: rats can be wonderful pets — but only when owners are prepared for their social, hygiene, and health needs. With informed care and realistic expectations, these small companions often surprise people with just how intelligent and affectionate they can be.